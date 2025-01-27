WORLD
3 MIN READ
Mexico receives nearly 4,100 immigrants from US in Trump's first week
Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum says that the first week of Trump's administration didn't show an increase in deportations of Mexican nationals compared to previous years.
Mexico receives nearly 4,100 immigrants from US in Trump's first week
Mexico represents the largest demographic of Hispanic immigrants living in the US, accounting for 60 percent of the Hispanic population, according to the Pew Research Center. / Photo: AFP Archive
January 27, 2025

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has said that over 4,000 immigrants have been deported into Mexican territory since the beginning of President Donald Trump's administration on January 20.

"From January 20 to 26, 4,094 people have arrived, the vast majority of them Mexican men and women," said Sheinbaum during her press briefing on Monday.

Trump's stringent efforts to expel as many immigrants as possible have raised alarms south of the US border.

In his first week in power, Trump repealed legal pathways for immigrants to enter US soil, such as CBP One, while deploying 1,500 military troops to safeguard the border.

However, according to Sheinbaum, the first week of Trump's administration reflected no increase in deportations of Mexican nationals compared to previous years.

"Something very important is that this is not new... Mexico has a significant history of repatriation and relations with the United States. Past presidents have dealt with it, and President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador also did, first with the Trump administration and then with the Biden administration," she said.

Mexico represents the largest demographic of Hispanic immigrants living in the US, accounting for 60 percent of the Hispanic population, according to the Pew Research Center.

Recommended
RelatedTrump halts refugee arrivals, sends 1,500 more troops to US-Mexico border

'Mexico Embraces You'

The government led by Sheinbaum has implemented a contingency plan to receive Mexican immigrants expatriated by US authorities, called "Mexico Embraces You," a strategy which seeks to provide financial aid and even employment to deported Mexican immigrants.

On January 26, during a press conference, Sheinbaum praised Mexican labourers in the US, labelling them as the driving force behind the power of the US economy.

"Mexicans there sustain the economy of the United States, in agriculture, services, everywhere. The United States wouldn't be what it is if it weren't for the hardworking people who go there," she said.

Meanwhile, to the south of Mexico, a newly formed caravan has departed from Tapachula, Chiapas, a state bordering Guatemala and the main entry point to North America, with 2,000 asylum seekers, mostly from Venezuela and Cuba, according to local reports.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Colombia cuts US arms deal after Trump blasts Petro over cocaine surge
US House panel releases former top attorney Barr’s testimony in Epstein probe
India joins Russia-Belarus military drills amid US trade tensions
Türkiye welcomes roadmap to resolve crisis in Syria's Sweida
Bolsonaro rushed to hospital for second time since his coup trial conviction
Victims of Israeli 'Tinder Swindler' fraudster welcome arrest in Georgia
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan
Modi thanks Trump, vows to boost India-US ties amid trade talks
'A bloody stage of genocide': Türkiye’s communications head slams Israel’s Gaza City assault
Israel pumps millions into a disinformation campaign to deny Gaza starvation
Ireland's president urges UN ban on Israel, backers
Bulgaria arrests shipowner linked to deadly 2020 Beirut port blast
President Erdogan receives Türkiye's basketball, volleyball teams after silver medal triumphs
Israel arms and funds Druze militias in Syria's Sweida: report
Zelenskyy is going to have to make a deal with Russia: Trump
Is Russia's drone tactic in Eastern Europe an attempt to drag NATO into Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu