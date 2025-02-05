WORLD
4 MIN READ
Argentina quits World Health Organization, following Trump's path
President Javier Milei's decision is based on "deep differences regarding health management especially during the pandemic", his spokesperson says.
Argentina quits World Health Organization, following Trump's path
Milei's spokesperson Adorni said Argentina "does not receive funding from the WHO, so this measure does not represent a loss of funds for the country." / Photo: Reuters Archive
February 5, 2025

Argentina said it will pull out of the World Health Organization, following in the footsteps of the United States and citing similar complaints over the UN body's management of the Covid-19 pandemic.

President Javier Milei's spokesperson announced the decision two weeks after President Donald Trump, an ideological ally and hero of the Argentine leader, announced Washington's planned exit from the agency.

Milei's decision was based on "deep differences regarding health management especially during the pandemic," spokesperson Manuel Adorni told reporters on Wednesday, adding Argentina would not "allow an international body to interfere in our sovereignty."

He cited the "longest lockdown in the history of humanity" and "a lack of independence (at the WHO) in the face of the political influence of some states," without naming names.

Adorni insisted the measure gave Argentina "greater flexibility to implement policies adapted to the context" locally, while ensuring "greater availability of resources."

RelatedHow will Trump’s pull-out from WHO impact the global body?

WHO data shows Argentina contributed some $8.75 million in membership fees to the organisation across 2022 and 2023 –– 0.11 percent of the total budget.

It is slated to contribute $8.25 million for the two-year 2024/25 cycle.

The vast majority of the United Nations health agency's budget comes from voluntary contributions, however, and Argentina has made none in recent years.

Adorni said Argentina "does not receive funding from the WHO, so this measure does not represent a loss of funds for the country."

Last year, Argentina refused to join a new pandemic protocol drawn up by the WHO and gave notice of its intention to withdraw from the agency altogether.

Recommended

'Endless quarantines'

A statement from the president's office, issued after Adorni's briefing, elaborated on the decision.

It claimed the WHO had "promoted endless quarantines without scientific basis" as the world battled the Covid-19 pandemic, which claimed millions of lives.

"The quarantines caused one of the greatest economic catastrophes in world history," the presidency said.

Self-declared "anarcho-capitalist" Milei is an avowed fan of Trump, who signed an order within hours of his January 20 inauguration for the United States to withdraw from the WHO, which he has also criticised for its handling of the pandemic.

Washington was the biggest contributor to the Geneva-based organisation, which Trump claimed had "ripped us off," and the US withdrawal leaves global health initiatives short of funding.

Since taking office in December 2023, Milei has gutted public spending, having vowed to maintain a zero budget deficit after years of overspending.

His austerity measures are estimated to have tipped millions more people into poverty, but the country also recorded its biggest-ever trade surplus in 2024 –– partly due to an import and spending slump.

Milei was the first foreign leader to visit Trump at his Mar-a-Lago Florida estate after the Republican's November US election victory.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
US House panel releases former top attorney Barr’s testimony in Epstein probe
India joins Russia-Belarus military drills amid US trade tensions
Türkiye welcomes roadmap to resolve crisis in Syria's Sweida
Bolsonaro rushed to hospital for second time since his coup trial conviction
Victims of Israeli 'Tinder Swindler' fraudster welcome arrest in Georgia
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan
Modi thanks Trump, vows to boost India-US ties amid trade talks
'A bloody stage of genocide': Türkiye’s communications head slams Israel’s Gaza City assault
Israel pumps millions into a disinformation campaign to deny Gaza starvation
Ireland's president urges UN ban on Israel, backers
Bulgaria arrests shipowner linked to deadly 2020 Beirut port blast
President Erdogan receives Türkiye's basketball, volleyball teams after silver medal triumphs
Israel arms and funds Druze militias in Syria's Sweida: report
Zelenskyy is going to have to make a deal with Russia: Trump
Is Russia's drone tactic in Eastern Europe an attempt to drag NATO into Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Palestinians forced into 'another hellscape' as Israel forces Gaza City displacement: UNICEF