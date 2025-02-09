Freed Palestinians have revealed that Israeli forces violently attacked them because they refused to recite verses from the Torah.

Jamal Al Tawil said on Saturday he was violently attacked hours before his release because he refused to recite a verse that included a threat to Palestinians.

The prominent Hamas leader from Ramallah was repeatedly arrested by Israel starting at the age of 16, with more than 18 years spent in detention. He faced exile to Marj al Zuhur in 1992 and led a hunger strike in 2021 to demand the release of his daughter, journalist Bushra.

In a video, while receiving treatment at a hospital in the West Bank, Al Tawil, 61, explained that Israeli soldiers demanded he recite a verse that said: "The eternal people do not forget, I chase my enemies and catch them, and I do not return until I annihilate them."

When he refused, the soldiers severely beat him, which led to a deterioration in his health to the point he could not stand when he left to go to the International Red Cross bus.

The situation forced a Red Crescent team to carry Al Tawil to an ambulance and transfer him to the hospital.

Related Egypt vows to keep Palestinians in Gaza and preserve territorial unity

Threat, harsh conditions

Mohammed Dweikat, another freed Palestinian, said Israeli authorities forced prisoners to recite verses from the Torah in a clear act of intimidation and threat.

Dweikat told Anadolu Agency after his release in the fifth batch of a prisoner exchange agreement between Israel and Hamas, "Praise be to God who gave us life after He had caused our death."

"Today is our new birth after we were in death; thank God who granted us Gaza," said Dweikat.

He spent 16 and a half years in Israeli prisons, after being sentenced to 18 years. Regarding the conditions in prisons, he said: "The situation turned into hell after October 7, 2023. Everything one could imagine, we experienced in prison — harsh life, humiliation, lack of food and medicine, everything was bad."