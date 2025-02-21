Twelve university students died and 21 were injured in a collision between a bus and a truck in Brazil's southeastern state of Sao Paulo, officials said.

"We wake up to the sad news of this tragedy that killed 12 students in a terrible accident involving a bus and a truck," State Governor Tarcisio Freitas wrote on X on Friday.

Sao Paulo civil defence authorities said in a statement that 21 injured people were taken to hospital after the crash late Thursday, but most were released.

One of the injured suffered from "cranial trauma" and three others were hospitalised and are in a stable condition.