Ongoing attacks by the PKK/YPG terrorist group have severely disrupted medical services in Syria's Manbij district, located in Aleppo province.

On December 9, 2024, Manbij was liberated from PKK/YPG occupation during Operation Dawn of Freedom, leaving behind a healthcare system in ruins due to the group's attacks against civilians and healthcare facilities.

Despite the group's removal from Manbij, it continues targeting civilians and residential areas with bomb attacks, and the risk of sudden collapses due to tunnels dug by PKK/YPG beneath the hospitals further endangers civilians and medical facilities.

Emin Abdo, a dialysis patient at Manbij National Hospital, highlighted frequent power outages and fuel shortages for generators that force patients to travel to other cities for treatment.

He added that nearly 80 percent of essential medicines are unavailable. Due to high costs and shortages, Abdo can only receive his "Epoetin" injection once a week instead of three times.

"There are attacks by car bombs every day, in addition to the shelling and missiles hitting the city of Manbij. These are the main reasons preventing aid from reaching us."

Hospitals converted into military bases