Iran’s Supreme National Security Council on Saturday said it will suspend cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) after the UN Security Council failed to adopt a draft resolution aimed at permanently lifting sanctions on Tehran.

The Security Council move came on Friday after Britain, France and Germany – known as the E3 – launched a 30-day process to reimpose sanctions, accusing Tehran of failing to abide by the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), which was meant to prevent it from developing a nuclear weapon. Iran denies having any such intention.

In a statement carried by state-run Press TV, Iran’s top security body condemned what it called “ill-considered” moves by the E3 regarding its nuclear program, which Tehran insists is peaceful.

President Masoud Pezeshkian vowed Iran would overcome any reimposition of sanctions through the “snapback” process.

“Through the 'snapback' they block the road, but it is the brains and the thoughts that open or build the road,” he said on Saturday in remarks carried by state television.

“We will never surrender in the face of excessive demands because we have the power to change the situation.”