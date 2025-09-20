WORLD
2 min read
Iran says it will halt cooperation with IAEA after UN fails to lift sanctions
Tehran says that cooperation with the UN nuclear watchdog will be halted after Britain, France and Germany triggered the “snapback” mechanism to reimpose sanctions under the 2015 nuclear deal.
Iran says it will halt cooperation with IAEA after UN fails to lift sanctions
Iran’s UN Ambassador Iravani speaks after a UN Security Council vote on lifting sanctions at UN headquarters in New York, on September 19, 2025. / Reuters
13 hours ago

Iran’s Supreme National Security Council on Saturday said it will suspend cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) after the UN Security Council failed to adopt a draft resolution aimed at permanently lifting sanctions on Tehran.

The Security Council move came on Friday after Britain, France and Germany – known as the E3 – launched a 30-day process to reimpose sanctions, accusing Tehran of failing to abide by the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), which was meant to prevent it from developing a nuclear weapon. Iran denies having any such intention.

In a statement carried by state-run Press TV, Iran’s top security body condemned what it called “ill-considered” moves by the E3 regarding its nuclear program, which Tehran insists is peaceful.

President Masoud Pezeshkian vowed Iran would overcome any reimposition of sanctions through the “snapback” process.

“Through the 'snapback' they block the road, but it is the brains and the thoughts that open or build the road,” he said on Saturday in remarks carried by state television.

“We will never surrender in the face of excessive demands because we have the power to change the situation.”

Recommended

Iran’s Supreme National Security Council separately warned that the country’s cooperation with the IAEA would “effectively be suspended” if the UN sanctions were reinstated.

Earlier this month, Iran and the UN nuclear watchdog said they had reached a deal on resuming inspections at sites including those bombed by the US and Israel but gave no specifics.

The "snapback" process would reimpose UN sanctions on Iran unless an agreement is reached on a delay between Tehran and key European powers within about a week.

If enforced, the snapback would reimpose an arms embargo, a ban on uranium enrichment and reprocessing, a ban on ballistic missile activity, as well as global asset freezes and travel bans on Iranian individuals and entities.

RelatedTRT World - Iran retracts its UN resolution over nuclear site attacks after US threatens to cut IAEA funding

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Trump warns Afghanistan of 'bad things' if it doesn't give back control on Bagram Air Base
Israel reportedly asks US to pressure Egypt to reduce military build-up in Sinai
India says Trump's H-1B visa price hike could disrupt Indian IT sectors, families in US
Türkiye has become 'the voice of oppressed' — Türkiye's Head of Communications Duran
White House plan for TikTok deal hands US control of algorithm. Will China really let go?
Pro-Palestine protesters block entrance at European Baseball Cup in Netherlands
Palestine’s sole athlete at Tokyo World Athletics Championships says he runs 'for this flag'
Saudi Arabia pledges $368 million in aid to Yemen’s government in Aden: Source
Syrian foreign minister meets US religious freedom commission in Washington
Macron says upcoming New York talks key to mobilising global support for two-state solution
Jordan says border crossing with Israel to reopen on Sunday for travelers
Saudi Arabia finds its nuclear umbrella in Pakistan
By Sabena Siddiqui
Hamas releases 'farewell photo' of 47 Israeli captives amid ground invasion of Gaza City
India captain tells players to switch off phones before Asia Cup rematch with Pakistan
Zelenskyy to meet Trump at UN as Russia, Ukraine conflict continues to escalate
Israel faces possible expulsion from UEFA competitions: report