ISRAEL-IRAN CLASH
4 min read
Netanyahu’s jet spotted in Greece: Speculations swirl over Israeli PM ‘fleeing’ amid Iran escalation
Has Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu fled to Greece amid the military escalations with Iran?
Netanyahu’s jet spotted in Greece: Speculations swirl over Israeli PM ‘fleeing’ amid Iran escalation
Credit: Edmond_spotteur
June 13, 2025

Speculations and theories swirled online after Netanyahu’s official aircraft, known as the ‘Wing of Zion’, was spotted at the Athens airport on Friday afternoon, barely a few hours after Tel Aviv launched military strikes deep into Iranian territory. 

Users on Platform X tracked the flight’s route, timing, and eventual landing in Greece using publicly available data from the aviation monitoring service FlightRadar24.

However, it was not clear whether Netanyahu or any of his family was on the plane.

In response to escalating hostilities, Greece’s highest foreign and defence policy council, KYSEA, was slated to convene under the leadership of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. 

Greece’s Foreign Ministry has issued a safety advisory to nationals in Israel, urging them to remain close to shelters and heed local authority instructions. The advisory comes as Israel shuts down its airspace and halts all flights at Ben Gurion Airport. 

The Greek Crisis Management Unit has been activated, with emergency contact lines and embassy support available for citizens in Tel Aviv.

Athens stopover raises questions 

As tensions rise following Israel’s overnight strikes on Iran, the unexpected presence of Netanyahu’s aircraft in Athens has sparked intense speculation. 

Observers point to several possible strategic motives behind the move, including enhanced security protocols and potential diplomatic or military planning.

One possible explanation is that the move serves as a preemptive safety measure. With the heightened risk of Iranian retaliation, Israeli authorities may be implementing enhanced security protocols to safeguard senior leadership. 

Positioning Netanyahu’s aircraft in Athens could be a calculated step to remove it from potential missile or drone strike zones targeting Israeli air infrastructure.

There is also speculation that Netanyahu may have travelled to Athens with members of his family as a precautionary measure. In situations involving credible threats of retaliation, it is not unusual for national leaders to temporarily relocate key figures, particularly if intelligence suggests a heightened risk of targeted attacks. 

Recommended

While Israeli authorities have not confirmed his whereabouts, the timing and destination of the flight have raised questions about whether this move was part of a broader security strategy to shield the prime minister and his inner circle.

A third possible explanation points to backchannel diplomatic efforts. Reports of US aircraft personnel being repositioned overnight suggest preparations for a potential Iranian counterstrike

In this context, Athens may have been selected as a neutral and secure location for high-level, in-person coordination between Prime Minister Netanyahu and American military or intelligence officials.

With no official statement confirming Prime Minister Netanyahu’s location or the purpose of the flight, questions continue to mount over the true motive behind the Athens stopover.

Is this a protective measure in anticipation of further escalation, a discreet diplomatic engagement with Western allies, or a signal of deeper strategic manoeuvring?

Will Greece arrest Netanhayu?

There is also speculation whether Athens will act on the arrest warrant against Netanyahu issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC) if the Israeli premier is indeed in Athens.

The ICC had issued warrants against Netanyahu and former defence minister Yoav Gallant for their roles in the humanitarian crisis in Gaza since October 7, 2023.

However, many pointed out Greece’s non-committal stance immediately after the ICC warrants, in November 2024.

In a press conference following the ICC’s announcement, Greek government spokesman Pavlos Marinakis refrained from confirming whether such a warrant would be enforced, stating instead that “such decisions do not help and will not solve any problems”. 

Marinakis had drawn a distinction between Israel and other states under ICC scrutiny, arguing that Israel had suffered a terrorist attack and should not be equated with countries that initiated hostilities. 

His remarks signalled Athens’ political position on the matter—critical of the ICC decision and supportive of Israel’s security narrative—making it highly improbable that Greek authorities would act on the warrant during Netanyahu’s stopover.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Iran's navy launches country's first military drill since 12-day war with Israel
Israeli air strike on Iranian prison an 'apparent war crime', says rights group
Lebanon's Aoun tells Iran envoy: No armed groups or foreign-backed forces allowed
Iran executes man accused of spying for Israel and another over Daesh link
Iran’s Defence Supreme Council signals a wartime shift in power
By Mohammad Eslami
Iran-Israel tensions may spark wider war, warns Turkish intelligence academy
Iran warns US will be held accountable for attacks on nuclear sites in future talks
Nuclear meet, unclear outcome: Why Iran-E3 meet did not make much headway?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Israel vows to stop Iran from rebuilding nuclear programme, threatens renewed conflict
Iran says it won’t abandon uranium enrichment, stresses nuclear programme is peaceful
Ideology over insight: How strategic blindness left Iran exposed
By Oral Toga
Iran blames US for derailing nuclear talks, urges Europe to drop 'threats and pressure'
Iranian president 'lightly wounded' in last month's Israeli strike: report
Iranian authorities raid drone workshop run by Israeli 'agents' in Tehran
Satellite photos suggest Iran attack on Qatar air base hit geodesic dome used for US communications
Iran says nuclear cooperation depends on IAEA ending 'double standards'