Speculations and theories swirled online after Netanyahu’s official aircraft, known as the ‘Wing of Zion’, was spotted at the Athens airport on Friday afternoon, barely a few hours after Tel Aviv launched military strikes deep into Iranian territory.

Users on Platform X tracked the flight’s route, timing, and eventual landing in Greece using publicly available data from the aviation monitoring service FlightRadar24.

However, it was not clear whether Netanyahu or any of his family was on the plane.

In response to escalating hostilities, Greece’s highest foreign and defence policy council, KYSEA, was slated to convene under the leadership of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

Greece’s Foreign Ministry has issued a safety advisory to nationals in Israel, urging them to remain close to shelters and heed local authority instructions. The advisory comes as Israel shuts down its airspace and halts all flights at Ben Gurion Airport.

The Greek Crisis Management Unit has been activated, with emergency contact lines and embassy support available for citizens in Tel Aviv.

Athens stopover raises questions

As tensions rise following Israel’s overnight strikes on Iran, the unexpected presence of Netanyahu’s aircraft in Athens has sparked intense speculation.

Observers point to several possible strategic motives behind the move, including enhanced security protocols and potential diplomatic or military planning.

One possible explanation is that the move serves as a preemptive safety measure . With the heightened risk of Iranian retaliation, Israeli authorities may be implementing enhanced security protocols to safeguard senior leadership.

Positioning Netanyahu’s aircraft in Athens could be a calculated step to remove it from potential missile or drone strike zones targeting Israeli air infrastructure.