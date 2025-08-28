WORLD
2 min read
Israel launches fresh air strikes on Yemeni capital Sanaa
A meeting of senior Houthi officials was among the targets in strikes, according to Israeli media.
Israel launches fresh air strikes on Yemeni capital Sanaa
The Houthi-run Al-Masirah TV confirmed the Israeli strikes in Sanaa, without giving details about the targets or casualties. / AA
August 28, 2025

Israeli warplanes have launched a new round of air strikes on the Yemeni capital Sanaa, the army said.

A military statement said on Thursday that the strikes targeted a Houthi military target in Sanaa, without giving further details.

Israeli media said the attacks occurred during a speech by Houthi leader Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, which continued without interruption.

According to the Yedioth Ahronoth daily, a meeting of senior Houthi officials was among the targets in the strikes.

The Houthi-run Al-Masirah TV confirmed the Israeli strikes in Sanaa, without giving details about the targets or casualties.

Recommended

Residents told Anadolu they heard powerful explosions rocking different parts of the city.

The Israeli attacks came shortly after Tel Aviv said that it had intercepted two drones fired by Houthis on Thursday.

On Sunday, the Israeli army launched a series of air strikes targeting several sites in Sanaa, including the presidential palace, the Asar and Hizaz power plants, and a fuel storage site, killing at least 10 people and injuring dozens.

Since November 2023, the Houthis have launched missile and drone strikes on Israeli targets and targeted commercial shipping in the Red Sea, Gulf of Aden and Arabian Sea in support of Palestinians in Gaza, where nearly 63,000 people have been killed in Israel’s war.

RelatedIsraeli strikes on Yemen kill and injure over 100 people - TRT Global
SOURCE:AA
Explore
US to add Afghanistan, Colombia to list of countries that failed to fight drug trafficking
US struck another 'Venezuelan drug vessel', killing three: Trump
Trump did not say 'No' to Israel's attack on Qatar: report
'Israel's attack on Qatar, an attack on all Arab, Muslim states': Doha summit
Turkish President Erdogan holds a series of bilateral meetings in Doha
Spanish PM urges Israel's ban from global sport after Gaza protests halt Vuelta
Spain deals a fresh blow to Israel, cancels defence contract worth millions
Muslim leaders call for collective action against Israel's 'treacherous attack, expansionist agenda'
Türkiye ready to share defence capabilities with brotherly countries: Erdogan
Qatari Emir slams Israel’s 'bloodlust,' warns Tel Aviv's truce talks a sham
Israeli scammer 'Tinder Swindler' arrested in Georgia
UN nuclear watchdog calls for implementation of new deal with Iran to 'restore confidence'
Armenia removes image of Türkiye's Mount Agri from passport stamps
UK summons Russian ambassador after multiple NATO airspace breaches
Türkiye and Azerbaijan discuss military cooperation, regional security, and armed forces reforms
Medvedev warns no-fly zone over Ukraine would trigger NATO-Russia conflict