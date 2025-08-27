In pictures: Hundreds of thousands protest across Israel to demand Gaza ceasefire, hostage deal
In pictures: Hundreds of thousands protest across Israel to demand Gaza ceasefire, hostage dealProtesters blocked major roads, set tires on fire, and some protested outside the residences of government ministers to demand a swap deal with Palestine.
Hundreds of thousands of Israelis press the government to secure a swap deal, even if it means ending the carnage in Gaza / AA
August 27, 2025

Hundreds of thousands demonstrated in several cities across Israel to demand a Gaza ceasefire and prisoner swap agreement with Palestinians.

Israeli Channel 12 said hundreds of thousands of Israelis protested in Tel Aviv on Tuesday night, calling on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to reach an agreement with Hamas to secure the return of captives in Gaza, even if it means ending the carnage.

The demonstrators gathered in the city's "Hostage Square," also known as Hatufim Square, and filled surrounding streets, the channel said.

According to the broadcaster, families of hostages joined the protest. Major roads were blocked by crowds and burning tires.

Protesters also demonstrated outside houses of government ministers, including Foreign Minister Gideon Saar in central Israel and Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer in Jerusalem, Israel's public broadcaster KAN said.

Here are some of the pictures:

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
