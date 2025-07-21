Washington, DC, — Sam Altman is back in Washington. Not with fanfare, but with intent.

As US President Donald Trump prepares to headline a tech summit dubbed "Winning the AI Race," and Elon Musk distances himself from the Republican establishment, Altman, CEO of OpenAI, is moving swiftly.

He'll speak on Tuesday alongside Michelle Bowman, the Federal Reserve's new vice chair for supervision, at a conference on financial regulation.

It's not the typical venue for a tech founder. But Altman appears more interested in shaping how artificial intelligence is framed in economic terms, a reflection of how our present is already entangled with its future.

That present, according to OpenAI's own figures, is already vast. More than 2.5 billion prompts are entered into ChatGPT daily, with over 330 million coming from users in the United States alone.



Already reaching everyday users, AI is having an impact far beyond coders and researchers.

"The real power of AI is when people who've never touched this kind of technology start using it in daily life," Ryan Chen, a tech expert based in San Francisco, told TRT World.

"Teachers, small business owners, freelancers — those are the users we think about most."

Related TRT Global - Pentagon awards $200M AI contracts to Google, OpenAI, Anthropic and Musk’s xAI

Different kind of tech politics

Altman's approach is landing differently in the US capital, which has grown weary of tech titans dodging accountability.

"There's been a lot of hype, and a lot of fear," Chen, who has been associated with OpenAI in the past, said.



"Sam is not pretending this technology can be stopped. He’s focused on what to do about it."

That includes economic impact.



In a previous op-ed for the Washington Post, Altman laid it out, "If we want a more democratic world, history tells us our only choice is to develop an AI strategy that will help create it, and that the nations and technologists who have a lead have a responsibility to make that choice — now.”

The phrase OpenAI is leaning on this week is "democratising AI", not just as a moral stance, but as an economic one. And they're eager to contrast that with the consolidation of power they believe AI could otherwise bring about.

"It’s about distribution. Who gets to benefit, and when," Chen added.

Musk's child-friendly Grok

Meanwhile, Elon Musk is on a very different trajectory. Earlier this month, he announced the launch of the "America Party", a new political movement aimed at replacing both Democrats and Republicans.