The Israeli army on Friday declared Gaza City, home to nearly one million Palestinians, a “dangerous combat zone”, effectively removing any temporary pauses in military activity in the area.
The declaration, issued by the Israeli army in a statement, comes despite the densely populated nature of the city and an ongoing humanitarian crisis. Rights groups and countries from around the world have been pressing Israel to stop the forced famine in Gaza.
The move exposes civilians to heightened danger as Israeli forces continue air strikes, ground manoeuvres, and other military activities across the city, compounding the devastation already inflicted by years of blockade and repeated assaults.
Human rights groups have repeatedly warned that such actions in heavily populated urban areas amount to collective punishment and violate international law.
Israel has killed at least 63,000 Palestinians in Gaza since October 2023.
The war has devastated the Palestinian enclave, which is facing an Israel-imposed famine.
Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.
Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.
The United Nations said Thursday that the besieged area could lose half of its hospital bed capacity if Israel invades as planned.