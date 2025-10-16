As the US designates Antifa as a domestic terrorist organisation , a shadowy pipeline from Syria’s battlefields threatens to bring hardened terrorists straight into American cities.

Since 2014, scores of US-based Antifa sympathisers have slipped across borders to join the YPG, the Syrian affiliate of the PKK, a group blacklisted as terrorists by Washington, the EU and Ankara alike.

Over the years, these so-called “volunteers” have received paramilitary training and combat experience in north-eastern Syria.

In north-eastern Syria, the YPG carved out a de facto autonomous zone under the umbrella of the US-backed SDF.

As these experienced terrorists return to the US after opposition forces toppled the Assad regime in Syria last December, experts warn of a ticking time bomb for US internal security.

The Trump administration has launched a crackdown on far-left groups like Antifa, blaming them for political violence and radicalisation of the American youth.

The crackdown intensified last month after the assassination of Charlie Kirk, a prominent leader of the conservative movement.

Many in the West celebrated these “volunteers” joining foreign training camps as idealistic anti-fascists, but Ankara sees a clear terrorist pipeline.

“There has been mounting evidence that members of the Antifa movement have travelled to Syria to join YPG-affiliated groups,” Oguzhan Bilgin, a professor of political science at Ankara Haci Bayram Veli University, tell TRT World.

Antifa members received military training in PKK/YPG camps and participated in terror campaigns against Turkish cross-border counterterrorism operations, he adds.

“This phenomenon raises significant security concerns for the US,” he says.

An investigative report in 2018 by US magazine Rolling Stone uncovered the Antifa Platoon, a unit of so-called leftist revolutionaries embedded within YPG ranks during the fight against another terror group, Daesh.

A lot of these fighters were “soldier-of-fortune types” as well as veterans of the Iraq and Afghanistan invasions. Many others were militant leftists and avowed communists.

Similarly, an investigative story by CNN in 2017 profiled American volunteers, including former soldiers, who fought in Syria against the Daesh terrorists.

These Western “volunteers” acted as combatants in Syria, absorbing guerrilla tactics from the PKK that Ankara holds responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

A report by the Turkish National Police Academy warned that Antifa’s anti-capitalist zeal – mirroring the PKK's Marxist roots – lured far-left Westerners to Syrian training camps.

They learned in Syria small-arms handling and urban insurgency , which will pose serious security challenges once these foreign fighters return home.

Analysts say that turning a blind eye to the risks posed by returning terrorists constitutes a strategic vulnerability that Washington can ignore only at its own peril.

Bilgin says Antifa members established autonomous units within the YPG structure and were killed during Turkish military campaigns.

He says that these “combat-trained individuals” of Antifa could “engage in terrorist activities on US soil,” given their direct organisational and operational affiliation with the PKK, which has also been recognised as a terrorist entity by the EU.

The returnees – trained for ambushes and drone-spotting – could supercharge domestic unrest while posing a domestic terrorism risk upon their reintegration into the US, he says.

Transferability of combat experience