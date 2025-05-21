As Israel escalates its war on Gaza and tightens its blockade, it faces growing diplomatic isolation from key Western allies. Dozens of Palestinians in Gaza have been killed in recent Israeli air strikes, as tens of thousands more are once again forced to flee, stripped of shelter and essential infrastructure.

With the launch of a full-scale invasion and an unrelenting blockade, some of Israel’s closest allies are beginning to distance themselves — diplomatically, economically, and morally from Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government.

On May 16, 2025, the Israeli forces launched the first stage of its invasion, “Gideon’s Chariots.” Approved by Netanyahu’s security cabinet on May 5, the offensive follows over two months of a complete blockade on food, water, medical supplies, and fuel, pushing Gaza’s population to the brink of famine.

On May 20, only five aid trucks were allowed into Gaza — far fewer than the 500 needed daily . Fears of a prolonged occupation intensified after Israeli officials confirmed, on May 7th, that troops would remain in Gaza beyond the offensive ends.

According to Husamettin Inac, a political analyst, Israel’s strategy now exceeds what many in the West can justify.

“Policies of genocide and territorial expansion have gone beyond what the European Union can defend,” he tells TRT World. “Even Britain, which helped establish Israel, can no longer tolerate Netanyahu's government."

Turning point in London

On May 17, half a million people marched to Downing Street demanding that Britain cut ties with Israel. The protestors, who also came from Wales and Northern Ireland, were there to mark the 77th anniversary of Nakba, urging the UK to ‘take action’ against the ethnic cleansing of Palestinians.

On May 19, United Kingdom’s Foreign Secretary David Lammy suspended free trade talks with Israel, condemning Israeli ministers’ calls to “purify Gaza” as monstrous and extremist.

“Britain was the most pivotal power in establishing Israel, going back to the Balfour Declaration and the British Mandate,” Professor Inac adds. “The fact that even Britain can no longer tolerate the Netanyahu government’s actions, that is a turning point.”

Britain summoned the Israeli ambassador, and imposed sanctions on violent Israeli settlers in the occupied West Bank. In Parliament, David Lammy denounced Israel’s actions as “monstrous” and “incompatible with the principles underpinning our bilateral relationship.” Lammy also said that the wider talks about a future bilateral road map with Israel were being reviewed.

The United Kingdom is the most significant country that facilitated the establishment of Israel, serving as a mandatory power until 1947.

It played an active role in this process from 1920 to 1947 and was the key force behind the creation of the State of Israel in the region, particularly through the Balfour Declaration of 1917 .

Therefore, for Inac, it is highly significant that even this power can no longer tolerate the Israeli government.

Europe shifts gears