Hosting BRICS, Brazil's Lula blasts Israel's genocidal war in Gaza
Lula urges BRICS leaders not to ignore Israel’s actions in Gaza, citing civilian deaths and use of hunger as a weapon.
Lula offered fierce criticism of Israel's subsequent actions. / Reuters
July 6, 2025

Brazil's president insisted that the world must act to stop what he described as an Israeli "genocide" in Gaza, as leaders from 11 emerging BRICS nations gathered in Rio Sunday.

"We cannot remain indifferent to the genocide carried out by Israel in Gaza, the indiscriminate killing of innocent civilians and the use of hunger as a weapon of war," President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva told leaders from China, India and other nations.

His comments came as Gaza truce talks between Israel and Hamas resumed in Doha, and as pressure mounted to end the 22-month brutal Israeli war on the tiny Palestinian enclave.

Globalisation ‘obsolete’

On other hand, Russian President Vladimir Putin told the summit of the BRICS countries that the liberal model of globalisation was becoming obsolete.

Speaking via a video link, Putin also called on the BRICS countries to step up cooperation in a range of spheres including natural resources, logistics, trade and finance.

