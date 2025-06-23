After just a month in the office, it was abundantly clear that the Trump administration was seeking expansion in North America, hemispheric defence across the Americas and spheres-of-influence domination in critical world regions.

Funded by America’s ultra-rich financiers, Trump's cabinet was transactional, yet constrained by interventionist neoconservative ideologues.

At the time, I predicted that “miscalculations could re-inflame Gaza and spark regional escalation via Iran .”

That’s where we are now.

Trump’s Iran strikes do mark a turning point in US foreign policy under his leadership.

Far from fulfilling his ‘America First’ peace agenda, the administration has now purposely reignited tensions in the region, in its misguided effort at escalating dominance.

It is a regime change effort , and Trump has indicated as much .

The deception campaigns



Not so long ago, Trump reiterated that Iran will never have nuclear weapons.

Yet, according to US intelligence, Iran was up to three years away from being able to produce and deliver a nuclear weapon.

So, while Israel built its case for war, the US didn’t buy it . The problem is that Trump did.

Hence, his public rebuke of Tulsi Gabbard, his director of national intelligence. In the process, a misguided concept of Israel’s national security morphed into an even more twisted view of US national security.

Not so long ago, the Iran-US negotiations still proceeded promisingly. Yet, expectations were revised overnight on June 12, when the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) claimed Iran wasn’t complying with its nuclear obligations.

That triggered a slate of efforts – but mainly diplomatic measures – to restore the UN sanctions on Tehran later this year. Whether intended or not, the phrasing of IAEA chief Rafael Grossi was now seized by regime-change aficionados as an excuse for massive military intervention.

Through the process, US diplomacy, including Special Envoy Witkoff’s talks and Trump’s personal reassurances, served as a bilateral ploy, basically to cover for the Israeli surprise attack .

And so it was that on a Friday the 13th in June, Israel began a major military assault against Iran.

A second deception campaign ensued last Thursday, when Trump said that he would decide on potential US action in the growing Israel-Iran conflict “within two weeks”.

Once again, diplomatic efforts served as a ruse for Israel’s military attack in which the US would intervene when necessary.

Building on disinformation, these deception campaigns have reaped extraordinary short-term benefits, but mainly military and tactical gains.

By the same token, they are likely to undermine the US’s international credibility for years to come.

Militarised objectives



There’s a pattern here. In 2012, Karl W. Eikenberry, ex-US ambassador in Kabul and commanding general of Afghanistan, warned of “the erosion of appropriate levels of executive, congressional, and media oversight of the American armed forces.”

The conclusion of the 35-year army veteran? In the past 50 years, US foreign policy has become “excessively reliant on military power”.

In my book, The Fall of Israel (2025), I show that these trends have only worsened in the past decade.

With 800 military bases in almost 90 countries, plus hundreds of such bases within the US, America has the biggest collection of military bases occupying foreign lands in history.