WORLD
2 min read
Nepal startup deploys drones to remove trash from Mount Everest
An agreement between Airlift Technology and a charity foundation foresees cleaning of more than 1,000 kilogrammes of trash from Everest this season
Nepal startup deploys drones to remove trash from Mount Everest
Pictures of the Week Global Photo Gallery / AP
June 26, 2025

A Nepal startup has begun deploying drones to remove trash from Mount Everest.

A drone successfully completed a delivery test at an altitude of over 6,000 meters (19,685 feet) while carrying a 15-kilogram (33-pound) payload, according to Airlift Technology's website.

"The maximum payload tested at Everest Base Camp was 32 kilograms (70.5 pounds)," the company said, adding the delivery of garbage from Camp 1 to the base camp was also "tested and found to be successful."

The project is being conducted with the cooperation of the Khumbu Pasang Lamhu Rural Municipality, where Mount Everest is located, and China-based DJI, the world's largest drone manufacturer.

Everest Base Camp and Camp 1 are separated by the Khumbu Icefall, "one of the most perilous stages of the ascent," DJI said in a statement, adding that "while helicopters can theoretically make the same journey, they are rarely used due to the significant dangers and costs."

Recommended

The Chinese company also said that each climber is estimated to leave 8 kilogrammes (17.6 pounds) of trash behind on Everest.

The agreement that the Cimex BYD Charity Foundation (CBCF) and Airlift Technology have signed foresees the cleanup of more than 1,000 kilogrammes (2,204 pounds) of waste this season.

The Nepalese government has been launching initiatives every year since 2019 to clean the mountain. By 2024, Nepal's efforts to clean Mount Everest and other Himalayan peaks resulted in the collection of 119 tons of waste and the recovery of 14 human bodies and several skeletons.

Two climbers have died so far this year while attempting to climb Mount Everest.

SOURCE:Anadolu Agency
Explore
Israel resorts to intense psychological warfare to force Palestinians out of Gaza City
Tariffs on China, India over Russian oil 'difficult' despite US pressure on G7: Japan
Withdraw Typhon missile system from the region: China asks US, Japan
Europe risks falling behind US and China without swift economic reforms, warns Draghi
NATO chief backs Turkiye’s bid to join EU defence programme SAFE, urges closer cooperation
Japan political party turns to AI leadership after founder quits due to election defeats
Chinese, Philippine ships collide near disputed South China Sea shoal
Ukraine, Russia claim shooting down each other's drones in overnight attacks
German police raid suspected far-right group over illegal weapons
Google pledges $6.8B in UK investment ahead of Trump's landmark state visit
Austria faces fresh Russian espionage claims after government promises law change
GCC condemns Israeli attack on Qatar, calls urgent joint defence meeting
Trump files $15B defamation suit against New York Times, calls paper ‘mouthpiece for Democrats’
US to add Afghanistan, Colombia to list of countries that failed to fight drug trafficking
US struck another 'Venezuelan drug vessel', killing three: Trump
Trump did not say 'No' to Israel's attack on Qatar: report