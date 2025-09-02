Denmark's Supreme Court ruled that a Dane of Syrian origin who was jailed for having spent time with the Daesh terror group in Syria was in fact an informant for Danish intelligence services.

The ruling on Tuesday paves the way for Ahmed Samsam, 35, to seek a reversal of his 2018 conviction in Spain for being a member of the terror group.

"The Danish Security and Intelligence Service (DSIS) and the Danish Defence Intelligence Service (DDIS) must acknowledge that, in connection with his trips to Syria in 2013 and 2014, 'A' collaborated with intelligence services, and that he received fees and other compensations in exchange for providing information on Danish fighters in Syria to the intelligence services," the court said in its verdict.

The two agencies published a public admission within hours of the court ruling.

Since Samsam's case emerged in 2018, both intelligence services had refused to confirm or deny the identity of their informers for security reasons.

A lawyer for the intelligence agencies called Tuesday's ruling "regrettable".

Samsam was handed an eight-year sentence by the Madrid court that convicted him. He served most of his time in prison in Denmark after being transferred, and was released in 2023.

He had denied any terrorist activity, and his claim had been backed by several testimonies and journalistic investigations, which were presented to a lower Danish court that tried to establish whether or not he was a Danish intelligence agent.

He lost that case, before the Supreme Court ruled in his favour.

It found that he had explained "in detail, in a coherent and meaningful manner" how he had been recruited, and that he had documented cash and bank transfer payments, the identity of his recruiters, his training and meeting places.

"Our main goal is to pursue the matter in Spain. We need to think carefully about the best steps to take to do so," Samsam's lawyer Rene Offersen told reporters outside the courthouse.