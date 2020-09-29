Fast News

Azerbaijan's Defence Ministry says Armenian forces have attempted to retake freed ground by launching counterattacks but failed.

A screenshot taken from a video from Azerbaijan's Defence Ministry shows Azerbaijan troops conducting a combat operation during clashes with Armenian separatists in the Nagorno-Karabakh. September 28, 2020. (AFP)

Azerbaijani and Armenian forces have deployed heavy artillery in the latest fighting over the occupied Karabakh region as the overall death toll rises to 95 since violence broke out over the weekend.

Azerbaijan's defence ministry said on Tuesday that Armenian forces attempted to recover lost ground by launching counterattacks in the directions of Fizuli, Jabrayil, Aghdara and Tartar, but failed.

The ministry said in a statement there was fighting around Fizuli city with Armenian troops shelling the Dashkesan region on the border between the two countries, miles away from occupied Karabakh.

Armenia denied the shelling, but reported fighting throughout the night and said Nagorno-Karabakh forces repelled attacks in several directions along the line of contact.

Growing casualties

The overall death toll includes at least 11 civilians killed, with nine in Azerbaijan and two on the Armenian side.

Azerbaijani jets and troops destroyed a convoy of Armenian armoured vehicles setting off from the Madagiz village and neutralised 10 soldiers near Fizuli, Azerbaijan's ministry said on Tuesday.

On Monday, Armenia's Defence Ministry reported that 26 of its troops were killed, bringing their military death toll to 84.

Azerbaijani military officials told Russia's Interfax news agency that over 550 Armenian troops were “destroyed (including those wounded)” in a claim that Armenia denied.

Calls for calm

World leaders have urged for a halt in fighting after the worst escalation since 2016 raised the spectre of a fresh war between the two neighbours.

The European Union urged both sides to stop fighting and return to the negotiating table, following similar calls by Iran, Russia, China, France and the US.

“We hope and we urge everyone to everything they can in order to prevent an all-out war from breaking out, because this is the last thing the region needs,” European Commission spokesman Peter Stano said in Brussels.

“There is no military solution to this conflict.”

The UN Security Council will hold a closed-door meeting on the escalating conflict later on Tuesday.

Occupied Karabakh lies within Azerbaijan but has been under the control of Armenia since 1993. (TRTWorld)

A long-standing dispute

Border clashes broke out early on Sunday. Azerbaijan reported Armenian forces had targeted Azerbaijani civilian settlements and military positions, leading to casualties.

Azerbaijan's parliament declared a state of war in some of its cities and regions following Armenia's border violations and attacks in the occupied region.

Relations between the two former Soviet nations have been tense since 1993, when Armenian forces occupied Upper Karabakh, or Nagorno-Karabakh, an internationally-recognised territory of Azerbaijan.

Four UN Security Council and two UN General Assembly resolutions, as well as many international organisations, demand the withdrawal of the occupying forces.

The OSCE Minsk Group, co-chaired by France, Russia and the US, was formed in 1992 to find a peaceful solution to the conflict, but to no avail.

A ceasefire, however, was agreed upon in 1994.

France, Russia and NATO, among others, have urged an immediate halt to clashes in the occupied region.

OIC condemns Armenia's attacks on Azerbaijan

The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) condemned Armenia's attack on Azerbaijan and called for a political solution to the conflict between the two countries.

"While the OIC strongly condemns repeated provocations and aggression by the military forces of the Republic of Armenia, it renews its solidarity with the Republic of Azerbaijan and recalls the relevant resolutions and decisions of the OIC and the United Nations Security Council," the OIC said in a statement.

The organisation said it was monitoring with deep concern Armenia's aggression in targeting several locations in its eastern neighbour and "violating the ceasefire and leaving behind civilian casualties."

The OIC General Secretariat extended condolences to the families of the victims of the conflict, as well as the government and people of Azerbaijan, wishing the injured a speedy recovery.

Azerbaijan leader hails Turkish support against Armenia

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev thanked his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan for his support against Armenia.

Hikmet Hajiyev, assistant to the president and foreign policy chief for Azerbaijan's Presidency, said Baku welcomed Erdogan’s remarks calling on Armenia to immediately end its occupation of Azerbaijani territories.

“The crisis in the region that started with the occupation of Upper Karabakh must be put to an end,” Erdogan said during a symposium on the international maritime law and Eastern Mediterranean at the Dolmabahce Office in Istanbul.

“Once again I condemn Armenia, which attacked Azerbaijani territories” Erdogan said.

“Turkey continues to stand with the friendly and brotherly Azerbaijan with all its facilities and heart,” he added.

