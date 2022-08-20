Fast News

Russia says it has shot down a drone in Crimea's Sevastopol with the governor of the port city blaming the attempt on Ukrainian forces as the Russia-Ukraine conflict rolled into 178th day.

On July 31, a drone attack in the headquarters of Russia's Black Sea fleet in annexed Crimea wounded five people and led to the cancellation of celebrations that had been planned for Fleet Day. (File Photo / Reuters)

Saturday, August 20, 2022

Drone shot down in annexed Crimea

A drone was shot down over the headquarters of Russia's Black Sea fleet in annexed Crimea a local official said, in what was the second attempted attack against the fleet headquarters in less than a month.

"It fell on the roof and caught fire," governor of the port city of Sevastopol, Mikhail Razvojaev wrote on Telegram, blaming the attempt on Ukrainian forces. He added that there was no major damage or victims.

On July 31 a drone attack in the headquarters courtyard wounded five people and led to the cancellation of celebrations that had been planned for Fleet Day.

Two more grain ships leave Ukraine under Türkiye-brokered deal

Two more ships have left a Ukrainian port under the Istanbul grain export deal, the Turkish National Defense Ministry said.

The ships departed from the Ukrainian port of Chornomorsk, the ministry said on Twitter on Saturday.

It added that two other ships coming from Ukraine and going to Ukraine will also be inspected in the north of Istanbul.

Türkiye, the UN, Russia, and Ukraine signed a deal last month to resume grain exports from the Ukrainian Black Sea ports of Yuzhny, Chornomorsk, and Odesa, which were halted due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, now in its sixth month.

For live updates from Friday (August 19), click here.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies