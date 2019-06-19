Mourners perform 'salaat al ghaib' for former Egyptian president, the funeral ceremony held when a person's body is not present.

Muslims across the world have been performing funeral prayers for the late Egyptian President Mohamed Morsi, who died in an Egyptian court on Monday.

Morsi - the only democratically elected leader in Egypt's history - was deposed in 2013 in a military coup led by General Abdel Fattah el Sisi.

The former president was denied a funeral in his home town in Sharqiya province by an Egyptian regime fearful of popular mobilisation.

Instead, he was buried in a small ceremony attended by a handful of his family members in the Egyptian capital Cairo.

Muslims have therefore been forming an absentee prayer, known as 'salaat al ghaib', for Morsi.

Mourners perform an absentee prayer at Ulu Mosque in Gaziantep, Turkey on June 18, 2019. (Mehmet Akif Parlak/Anadolu Agency ) (AA)

Pakistani supporters of the Jammat-e-Islami party pray after performing the funeral prayer in absentia for former President of Egypt Mohamed Morsi at Fateh Mosque in Karachi, Pakistan on June 18, 2019. (Sabir Mazhar/Anadolu Agency) (AA)

Mourners including Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (L) take part in a funeral ceremony for the late Egyptian President Mohamed Morsi ( Office of the Turkish Presidency) (AA)

Tunisians gather near Egypt's embassy in Tunis holding banners, photos and shouting slogans after attending the funeral prayer in absentia for former President of Egypt Mohamed Morsi, in Tunis on June 18, 2019. (Yassine Gaidi/Anadolu Agency ) (AA)

Muslims attend the funeral prayer in absentia for former President of Egypt Mohamed Morsi, at Fatih Mosque in Istanbul, Turkey on June 18, 2019. ( İsa Terli/Anadolu Agency ) (AA)

People attend the funeral prayer in absentia for former President of Egypt Mohamed Morsi, at Sayeda Sanhori Mosque in Khartoum, Sudan on June 18, 2019. ( Mahmoud Hjaj/Anadolu Agency ) (AA)

People attend the funeral prayer in absentia for former President of Egypt Mohamed Morsi at Muneera Al Suwaidi Mosque in Doha, Qatar on June 18, 2019. ( Serdar Bitmez/Anadolu Agency ) (AA)

A teenagers holds an Egyptian flag and a portrait of President of Egypt Mohamed Morsi, at Pariser Platz in Berlin, Germany on June 18, 2019. The text reads 'The legitimate president of Egypt'. ( Abdülhamid Hoşbaş/Anadolu Agency ) (AA)

People attend the funeral prayer in absentia for former President of Egypt Mohamed Morsi, in New Jersey, United States on June 18, 2019. ( Atılgan Özdil/Anadolu Agency ) (AA)

Muslims pray for Mohamed Morsi at the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany on June 18, 2019 (Abdülhamid Hoşbaş/Anadolu Agency ) (AA)

Women hold images of former Egyptian President Mohamed Morsi at his funeral prayer in absentia at Konak Square in Izmir, Turkey on June 18, 2019. ( Mahmut Serdar Alakuş/Anadolu Agency ) (AA)

People attend a funeral prayer in absentia for ousted former Egyptian President Mohammed Morsi, at Fatih Mosque in Istanbul, Tuesday, June 18, 2019. (Emrah Gurel/ Associated Press) (AP)

Source: TRT World