Gaza is facing an Israeli-induced famine that experts say will leave a lasting psychological and societal impact, as Israel’s blockade on humanitarian aid continues and conditions for over 2 million Palestinians rapidly deteriorate.

Since October 2023, at least 122 Palestinians, including 83 children, have died from hunger caused by severe restrictions on food and aid deliveries, according to aid groups. International organisations warn that hundreds of thousands more face imminent death as aid convoys remain stalled just outside the enclave.

“There is a multi-generational societal impact. The trauma and sense of degradation and humiliation that accompany the experience of famine live on in the memories of people,” Alex de Waal, executive director of the World Peace Foundation at Tufts University and author of Mass Starvation: The History and Future of Famine, told Anadolu Agency.

Drawing a comparison with the Great Irish Famine of the 1840s, de Waal added, “I fear that in the case of Gaza, this sense of trauma, degradation, humiliation, and dehumanisation will mean that this is a wound that will take generations to heal.”

Children are among the most affected, with the UN warning that more than 1 million children are “bearing the brunt of deepening starvation and malnutrition.”

UN spokesperson Farhan Haq said that in the first half of July, nearly 5,000 of the 56,000 children under age five screened in central and southern Gaza were acutely malnourished.

Famine expert Ingrid de Zwarte, assistant professor of economic and environmental history at Wageningen University, said the impact on children could last a lifetime.

“There is the physical experience of having too little to eat and the resulting physical deterioration: exhaustion and weight loss, reduced bodily functions and immunity, and increased susceptibility to all kinds of illnesses,” she said. “Young children in particular are the most vulnerable.”

Referring to the Dutch Hunger Winter of 1944–1945, de Zwarte said, “They have a higher risk of various conditions such as diabetes, obesity, cardiovascular diseases, and psychiatric disorders and may even die younger.”

“Acting quickly and effectively helps not only the children and adults currently suffering from hunger but also the next generation, who will carry the consequences of famine with them for a lifetime.”

Societal collapse in Gaza

De Waal echoed the urgency: “The children of Gaza who are going through this will live with the consequences of this for the rest of their lives.”

Both experts warned of societal collapse in Gaza.

“A famine means the total breakdown of society, communities falling apart, markets ceasing to function, leading to skyrocketing prices, increases in theft, violence, exploitation, migration, and displacement,” said de Zwarte.

De Waal described the situation in stark terms: “The basic infrastructure that sustains life has been destroyed. There's no clean water, no sanitation, no shelter, no fuel for cooking … The social fabric has also disintegrated.”

“As the society in Gaza descends into this state of mass starvation and deprivation … what we may see is the unfolding of an even greater trauma.”

He said Gaza may be approaching the tipping point seen in other historic famines.

“What we know from studies of famine going back decades is that there comes a point at which society simply cannot sustain itself, and at that point, the suffering doesn’t just increase sort of incrementally, it increases exponentially,” he said. “And I very much worry that Gaza has reached that point now.”

He added that treating malnourished children will require targeted care: “Malnourished children can’t just eat dry rations; you can’t just feed pasta to a severely malnourished child. That child needs specialised therapeutic care.”