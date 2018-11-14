As the Atlantic alliance crumbles under the America First agenda of US President Donald Trump, EU leaders are seeking to develop their own security apparatus.

The latest Paris summit, where American and European leaders came together to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the end of the First World War, an intense debate exploded among the allies on the possibility of establishing an exclusive European army.

It remains to be seen whether Turkey, which shares its land borders with two European countries and has the second largest army in NATO, will feature in discussions over the formation of the European army. Turkey's entry into EU was blocked for more than 60 years, citing various, often unfounded, doubts and concerns.

We talked to Turkey’s former EU minister Volkan Bozkir, who is now leading the Turkish parliament’s foreign affairs committee in Ankara. He explained how Turkey's participation in the EU as an equal member could change both the political and military balance of the union.

Why do you think Turkish confidence has decreased so much about being part of the EU? Is it because of the union’s prejudiced view against Turkey, or Islamophobia?

VOLKAN BOZKIR: Turkey is a very big country of course, and has the landmass and population to change all decision-making mechanisms. In the EU, the founders have set up a decision making system in their own favour. There is a voting system which we call a “qualified vote”. Germany has 29 votes. Croatia has 10, [Southern] Cyprus has four and 91 votes is what it takes to block any decisions. When Turkey joins, because of its population and landmass it would have 29 votes which would disrupt the entire setup of the EU decision-making process].

All this is one of the major barriers. But what matters the most is self-interest. If the European Union comes to the conclusion that Turkey’s membership will be more beneficial the process will be completed in no time. If there is no such conclusion the process will take longer. That’s where we are.

You were Turkey’s European Union minister at a critical juncture. What do you think about current Turkey-EU relations?

VB: European Union membership is a strategic target for Turkey. We’re talking about a process that will be 60 years old next year, one that started in 1959 with our application. Membership to the EU is different than membership to any other organisation. You become a member of an organisation, in which members] have annual meetings, produce documents, and leaders make decisions on certain subjects. But the European Union goes beyond that, with a structure that really affects people’s daily lives. When I say daily lives I mean the environment, the air that you breathe, the water that you drink, health issues, food safety issues, improving workers’ conditions, democracy and human rights… It’s a broad spectrum. It affects people’s daily lives.

Our goal is to become a member, of course. But even the fact that Turkey’s on the membership path has many advantages for the country. It’s possible to interpret the relationship between Turkey and the EU as the continuation of the membership process and the refinement of mutual interests that will be of benefit to both sides. Of course we have gone through a time in which we didn’t have much high-level interaction [with the EU], including a coup attempt by a treacherous terror organisation [FETO]. In these very important areas, it’s possible to say that the lack of solidarity from the EU has offended our hearts.

What do you think about Turkey’s possible effect on the future of European Union?

VB: Turkey is an important factor here. Turkey is the only country that is not a member of the EU but is a member of the Customs Union. All [EU member] states have joined the Customs Union after they joined [the EU]. They were afraid to join [before they joined the EU]. They preferred to compensate the losses of the Customs Union with the benefits of the EU membership.

But Turkey has joined the Customs Union without taking a cent. It has come to where it is today by making structural changes that can compete with industrial giants. Today we’re talking about a trade volume of $150 billion with the EU thanks to the Customs Union. We export about 15 thousand industrial items which used to be four-five items. Turkey is in a strong place.

We would like to update Turkey’s Customs Union [agreement]. When we do, including agriculture, services and public procurement, this trade goes up to $300 billion trade volume. [In comparison] the trade volume between the US and the EU is $700 billion. The trade volume between Turkey and the EU will be $300 billion. What a great number we are talking about. There is no other country within the EU that can realise this [volume of trade].

Turkey is a big market. It’s a country with 80 million citizens. Everybody is very well-versed in technology. It has a young population, a well-educated, hardworking population. We work a lot. Compared to Europe, where people work 34 to 36 hours a week, in Turkey [you will find] trucks being emptied and trucks being loaded on Sundays, and streets full of people at five AM. Such is the economy. Turkey also has strong armed forces.

Can Turkey play a role in terms of establishing a European army in light of the new European debate on the subject?

VB: Looking at the state the world is in right now, we have the European Union that cannot set up a European army of 60,000 soldiers for many years, and we have Turkey. I always joked, when I was a minister and at other times: “Make us a member [of the EU] and we’ll send a European army of 60,000 soldiers your way. That we can do within a few months.” [Despite their talks] The EU hasn’t been able to set up a European Army, there is no such thing right now.

The security of energy lines. Turkey is in such a strategic location that the EU, with Turkey’s assurance, will ensure energy security. Therefore, all these factors show that Turkey is a key country in solving problems that the EU has.

Could you elaborate on Turkey’s reforms to fulfill its membership requirements?