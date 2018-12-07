The Israeli foreign ministry has hailed the European Union's decision to define criticism of the Israeli state as anti-Semitism following the guidelines of the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA).

Though much of the Israeli media and the foreign ministry projected the European Council's decision as a win for both the Zionist state and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the liberal Tel Aviv-based newspaper Haaretz released a report with the headline: "Despite Netanyahu's Pressure, EU Doesn't Link anti-Semitism to anti-Zionism".

The report, however, did not mention where in the EU's decision on anti-Zionism is separate from its view on anti-Semitism. Despite repeated interview requests, the European Council, which announced the decision on December 6, did not return TRT World's calls.

The IHRA definition of anti-Semitism has been criticised for its broad scope and ambiguity. According to the organisation, “drawing comparisons of contemporary Israeli policy to that of the Nazis” is defined as anti-Semitism.

Ignoring Israel's human rights record and despite vague justification on conflating anti-Semitism with anti-Zionism, the European Council still “calls on the member states that have not done so yet to endorse the non-legally binding working definition of antisemitism employed by the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) as a useful guidance tool”. The definition would be used in various areas from education to law enforcement “to identify and investigate anti-Semitic attacks more efficiently and effectively”.

For a long time, Netanyahu had been trying to convince the world that anti-Zionism is a “new form of anti-Semitism,” even asking the EU to accept the IHRA definition.

With the rise of the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) movement, which fiercely advocates the “end [of] international support for Israel's oppression of Palestinians,” the relationship between anti-Semitism and anti-Zionism has become a hot debate topic. Pro-Zionist thinkers and their supporters have often accused the BDS leadership of being anti-Semitic, a charge it denies.

Referring to Rashida Tlaib, a newly elected Michigan Democrat - one of the two female Muslim politicians in the American Congress - and her support of the BDS, a recent New York Times op-ed argued that anti-Zionism should not be confused with anti-Semitism.

“The conflation of anti-Zionism with anti-Semitism is a bit of rhetorical sleight-of-hand that depends on treating Israel as the embodiment of the Jewish people everywhere,” Michelle Goldberg wrote.