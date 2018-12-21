MOSCOW- A recent report that Turkey might pass Russian modern S-400 antiaircraft systems to the US has been met with a high degree of scepticism in Moscow.

On Wednesday, Bloomberg news agency reported that Ankara has allegedly been considering an option to grant American defense companies access to the Russian know-how upon receiving the S-400 due in October 2019.

Meanwhile, Russian officials and experts question if the sensational news could be fake or even a deliberate provocation intended to undermine the $2.5-billion contract the Russian military hardware exporting company Rosoboronexport and Ankara inked last December.

The report by Bloomberg is “a provocation” aimed at disruption of the Russia-Turkey military-technical cooperation, the Rosoboronexport’s spokesman Vyacheslav Davidenko tells TRT World.

“We’ve got used to that sort of provocation long ago and pay scant attention to that. The contract over the S-400 delivery to Turkey has been implemented as intended and its cancellation has been out of the question,” he said.

The official added that even if Turkey purchases the US-made Patriot anti-aircraft systems, it would not affect the delivery of the S-400 agreed a year ago.

“We don’t worry that the American competitors could obtain our technology because there is a clause in the contract directly prohibiting any dissemination of the Russian know-how to any third party,” Davidenko stressed.

He added that the similar restrictions applied to all countries buying Russian military hardware, and Turkey was not an exception to the rule.

Passing military technology to a third party is “unheard” as it would be a blatant violation of international business basic norms, agrees an expert in the Moscow-base Center for Euro-Atlantic Security, Julia Kudryashova.