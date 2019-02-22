Desperate to escape Daesh-held territory, more and more women and children are falling victim to human trafficking scams, ending up in the notorious Al Hol camp with no way out.

Umm Ahmad was the French wife of an ISIS (Daesh) militant. Trapped in a small pocket in eastern Syria, she was surrounded on all sides by YPG-dominated SDF militias in the final phase of their ‘al-Jazeera Storm’ offensive.

"I wanted the world to know of my suffering and of the suffering of many women like myself," Umm Ahmad tells TRT World.

As the siege tightened day by day, and with barely anything to eat and only contaminated water to drink, the situation became unbearable. Those trapped by the siege were starting to become ill from the water.

US aircraft, supporting YPG and SDF militias linked to the PKK, an organisation that they themselves designate as a terrorist entity, were bombing the area indiscriminately with hundreds of civilians killed as a result, Umm Ahmad relayed back to me from the besieged pocket.

Umm Ahmad’s husband, also a French national, was killed as the Daesh terror group slowly lost its territory. A widow, she and her two-year-old son are now in limbo.

The life of civilians and the wives of militants who surrender to SDF militias can be a precarious one and the beginning of a new phase in their ordeal. Looked upon suspiciously, many are taken to the Al Hol camp unable to leave and what some have called an open-air prison. Umm Ahmad, however, is now seeking a way out.

“Inside the camp women and children live in tents, newcomers often share tents until they are able to acquire an individual tent, they have extremely limited access to medical services and are banned from leaving the camp even in dire situations” said Umm Ahmad speaking to TRT World over a phone she had smuggled into the camp.

Merchants of misery

For over three months I have been investigating how SDF militias have turned their war against Daesh into a business opportunity to extort the besieged people trying to escape Daesh-held territory.

My investigation has exposed how the SDF has formed a people smuggling industry projected by locals to be worth millions of dollars, though I was not able to verify the accuracy of this figure due to the difficulty of extracting verified information.

These militias, in addition to local smugglers, have financially exploited the human misery and desperation in the last besieged pocket of Daesh-held territory.

For the SDF, the war against Daesh has created perverse incentives even as hundreds of their militants have been killed, including many foreign militants from Western countries who have joined the YPG, the Syrian branch of the PKK which the EU, NATO and the US recognise as a terrorist organisation.

In my phone conversations with smugglers in the southeastern provinces of Al Hasakah and Deir Ezzor I have found one thing they all have in common: opportunism. Many of these opportunistic smugglers come from destitute and impoverished backgrounds, they have found a chance to jump on a "get rich quick" scheme in war torn Syria where regular jobs are scarce.

On one occasion, a smuggler known as Muhsin Ayid al Samran told me that his neighbour Abdullah was an unemployed man living in his parents' house struggling to eat and is now driving a $10,000 Toyota Hilux from money he made through smuggling families out of Daesh territory.

I contacted Abdullah to confirm this statement. Abdullah himself confirmed that he charges $2,500 per head to cross over from what's left of Daesh territory to SDF held territory.

I first spoke to Abdullah on December 15 2018, and by January, prices had increased significantly going up from an initial $2,500 per person to $4,000.

The increase in prices reflects the increased desperation of the families trying to escape, and the greed of the members of SDF militias to fund their activities through human trafficking.

Although rebel-held Idlib province would appear to be the preferred destination of many of those seeking a way out of Daesh-held territory, hardly any of these families ever make it there as Hayat Tahrir al Sham (HTS) does not want to host potential members of Daesh and neither does it want to host their families, as confirmed to me by a senior HTS member whom I contacted during my investigation in order to know HTS’ position on Daesh families.

No man's land

So where do these families smuggled out of Daesh territory end up? Most have been scammed by smugglers in the hope of trading money for safety and end up in the SDF-managed Al Hol camp if they are women, children or civilian men. If they are men suspected of being members of Daesh members they are held in SDF prisons.