KYIV –– Several masked men knocked on the door of Olga Pavlenko’s apartment in Simferopol, annexed Crimea’s administrative capital, on an early August morning last year, yelling that her pipes had leaked and flooded the neighbours.

But Pavlenko, who headed the Ukrainian Culture Center, an NGO that published a newspaper critical of pro-Russian authorities and helped the families of arrested and jailed anti-Russian activists, knew the men were security officers.

“We all know that if there is a knock on your door at 6am, it’s them,” Pavlenko told TRT World.

Before they began to break down the door, she called her friends and lawyer. During the search, the officers found her poem lambasting the 2014 annexation – and told her that it alone was enough for extremism charges. Luckily for Pavlenko, the search took place on a Friday – and she snuck out of Crimea before a court could sanction her arrest the next Monday.

“Of course, I would have been in jail otherwise,” she said in a telephone interview from the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson where she now lives.

On March 16 2014, Moscow held a ‘referendum’ that has not been recognised by Ukraine or the West, but legitimised the Kremlin’s push to make Crimea part of Russia.

Instead, the Black Sea peninsula has become a geopolitical battleground where Russia’s current problems – purges, propaganda and plummeting living standards – evolve in an exaggerated, more toxic form, observers say.

“Crimea has become a worse version of Russia,” Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin said in early March.

Average Crimeans are urged to report anyone suspected of pro-Ukrainian sympathies – Pavlenko’s own father and sister sent multiple complaints about how she allegedly hid weapons and drugs in her apartment.

Critics face questioning, dismissals, detention and attacks, rights groups say. Those who persist and don’t flee, face Kremlin-orchestrated trials and jail – like filmmaker Oleh Sentsov, who was sentenced to 20 years in 2015 for ‘plotting a terrorist attack’.

Ukraine’s top rights official Lyudmila Denisova said that 34 Ukrainian nationals are illegally detained in Crimean jails, and another 35 are jailed in Russia. Their supporters get in trouble too, because nothing is sacred to Kremlin proxies anymore.

On March 3, the Ukrainian Orthodox Archbishop Kliment tried to visit Pavlo Hrib, a 20-year-old man awaiting trial on terrorism charges. But police detained the white-bearded cleric accusing him of “stealing” his own attire and “cursing in public”.

Since 2014, 12 people in Crimea have gone missing, with one of them found dead.

Reshat Ametov, a 39-year-old anti-Russian protester and father of three, was abducted by pro-Russian paramilitaries shortly before the 2014 ‘referendum’. His body – covered in cuts, with his eyes taken out and head wrapped in plastic – was discovered next to a pair of handcuffs in a desolate village.

Most of the missing men are Tatars. The Turkic-speaking Muslim ethnicity that dominated Crimea before czarist Russia’s conquest in 1778, resisted the annexation non-violently and has been “disproportionately affected” by pressure, the UN said.

Some of the missing Tatars were pro-Ukrainian activists, some observant Muslims, some had no political or religious affiliations and were kidnapped simply to terrorise their community, rights activist Abdureshit Jepparov claimed.

“Special services and police do [the kidnappings], and investigators cover them up,” the bearded and bespectacled man told this reporter in 2016 in his empty, unfinished house in the village of Sary Su, more than two years after his son Islyam and nephew Jevdet Islyamov were abducted by several men in uniform.

They have not been seen or heard of again.