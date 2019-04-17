When thinking of terrorism, Bahrain has barely been in the international spotlight.

When it comes to the number of people killed by terrorists, the tiny archipelago in the Persian Gulf is safer than Sweden and the United States, according to the Global Terrorism Index of Sydney-based Institute of Economics and Peace.

Yet, terrorism or the fear of it is something the Bahraini state has repeatedly used over the years to revoke citizenship of its own people.

This week, a court stripped 138 people of their nationality and sentenced them to jail terms ranging from three years to life imprisonment.

They were accused of planning to blow up state installations, including oil facilities, and working for Iran’s elite Revolutionary Guard Corps.

“The government uses the banner of terrorism to justify the crackdown against dissidents,” Sayed Ahmed AlWadaei, the director of advocacy at UK-based Bahrain Institute for Rights and Democracy, told TRT World.

“It’s a political tool and they use terrorism to give it a legal cover.”

Al Wadaei was a Bahraini national, but his citizenship was revoked four years ago along with 71 others for taking part in protests against the government.

Bahrain also saw massive demonstration in 2011 when millions of people took to streets in Arab countries, demanding rights and political reforms.

But Bahraini rulers, with the help of forces from neighbouring Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, quickly put down the protests.

Flushing out discontent

Since 2012, Bahrain has stripped 990 people of their nationality, making them stateless and leaving them without any rights such as getting treatment at public hospitals, says AlWadaei.