Cigdem Aydemir is an artist based in Sydney, Australia. Her work tackles social and political issues surrounding the representations of Muslims. It exposes assumptions about Muslim women and subversive representations of the ‘veil’. In this series, her work explores the female Muslim body, otherness, representation, identity and notions of beauty. Performances make up a large body of her work and is based on inquiry, scrutiny and amusement.

TRT World interviewed her about her thoughts and the ideas behind the work she produces

TRT WORLD:How do you come up with ideas for your art?

CIGDEM AYDEMIR: I take notes. I read from philosophers and theorists, and try to make sense of the world. There is the question of whether art is a mirror that reflects reality, or a hammer that shapes it. I think it is both. Sometimes seeing an event for what it is, calling it for what it is, can be an empowering and revolutionary act. The other part of it is that art is a language for me. It’s poetry. I’m not thinking of how I can create a product, I’m thinking of how I can articulate a complexity as eloquently as possible.