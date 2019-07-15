US President Donald Trump directed a clearly racist tweet at rival politicians on Sunday, provoking disgust and angry responses from the women he targeted.

Trump said the four female Democratic representatives, who are all people of colour and US citizens, should “go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came”.

The four freshman congresswomen –– whose names were not mentioned in Trump’s tweets –– are Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib and Ayanna Pressley.

Ocasio-Cortez was born in the Bronx, New York, while Rashida Tlaib was born in Michigan.

African-American Ayanna Pressley was born in Ohio and only Ilhan Omar is an immigrant, who became a citizen in 2000 when she was 17 years old

The quartet sit on the progressive end of the Democrat party and have been fierce opponents of the Trump administration.

The four women visited detention camps in the south of the US last week and slammed the treatment of asylum seekers inside.

Responding to the Trump tweet, Ocasio-Cortez wrote that the country she “come(s) from” and swears to is the US, and that Trump is right in calling it a corrupt country now that he is in power and has ruined the immigration system.

She further suggested that the source of Trump’s anger is the fact that voters have chosen women of colour to represent their concerns, in a nod to diversity and equality.

Ayanna Pressley, the Massachusetts congresswoman who was attacked by Trump alongside Ocasio-Cortez also tweeted her protest, calling Trump a “racist” and holding her ground, saying “we’re not going anywhere”.