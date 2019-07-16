Afghanistan’s President Ashraf Ghani has rejected the idea of forming an interim government run by several stakeholders, including the Taliban.

In an interview with TRT World, Ghani brushed aside media reports on the US-Taliban discussions about forming an interim government, arguing: "By what authority will an interim government be created?"

Ghani strongly rejected the Taliban's aim to establish an Islamic Emirate, stressing that Afghanistan can achieve “long lasting peace only through a democratic system”.

"If we do not have a system where the citizens elect their leaders, there will not be stability," he said. "[An] Emirate was never accepted by the people of Afghanistan. It was imposed by force. Our Loya Jirga, the Consultative Grand Assembly of April 29 to June 2 has categorically endorsed the notion of republic. Peace must take place within the concept of the republic, not the concept of the emirate."

Commenting on claims of progress being made in US-Taliban talks that were held in the Qatari capital, Doha, Ghani said: "Nothing is agreed until everything agreed."

He also called on the international community to take a unified stand against the Taliban’s ties with “terror networks”.

"The question of Taliban commitment vis-a-vis their relations with terrorist networks is not just to the Americans. This is a global issue, it is a regional issue and particularly it is a national issue. So that is not an area where concessions are going to be granted very easily, we need to have guarantees and a system of verification," said Ghani.

The US aims to lay the groundwork for American troop withdrawal in exchange for Taliban guarantees such as implementing a countrywide ceasefire, ensuring Afghanistan will not be used as a safe haven for terror groups and committing to an "intra-Afghan" dialogue with the elected Afghan government.