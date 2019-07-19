The US decision last week to designate a Pakistani separatist group as a terrorist organisation was an acknowledgement of Islamabad’s cooperation in finding a political settlement to Afghanistan’s 18-year-long war with the Taliban – one of the Trump administration’s top priorities, according to analysts.

On July 2, the US State Department announced that it had added the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) to the US government’s list of specially designated global terrorists.

“BLA is an armed separatist group that targets security forces and civilians, mainly in ethnic Baloch areas of Pakistan,” US officials said.

Welcoming the move, Pakistan hopes that the designation will restrict the BLA’s space to operate abroad.

“It is important that the perpetrators, organisers, financiers and external sponsors including those glorifying these acts of terror against Pakistan are held accountable and brought to justice,” said Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

Formed in 2004, the BLA is considered the most potent of several Baloch militant groups fighting the Pakistani state in Balochistan – a resource-rich province that suffers from lack of development.

After the killing of its founder Balach Marri in a missile strike in Afghanistan in 2007, the group’s leadership was taken over by his brother Hyrbyair Marri, who lives in the United Kingdom in self-imposed exile.

However, militants in Balochistan did not accept him as the BLA’s head, and Aslam Baloch Achu headed the group until his death in a suicide attack in December in Afghanistan’s Kandahar region. After Achu’s death, a former student leader, Bashir Zaib, effectively became the head of the BLA.

Source of instability

Pakistani security officials consider the BLA a major source of instability in Balochistan and the country as a whole.

Militants loyal to the group have carried out attacks on government installations, security forces, and labourers from non-Baloch ethnicities.

The group carried out 25 terrorist attacks in 2018, killing 36 people and injuring 78, according to an annual security report the Pak Institute of Peace Studies (PIPS), an Islamabad-based independent think tank.

Since the arrival of Chinese investment worth billions into the Balochistan region, militant groups, particularly the BLA, have focused their attacks on Chinese individuals and interests in Pakistan.

Beijing has established infrastructure projects under the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and linked projects, such as the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) – that seeks to link its western province of Xinjiang with Pakistani port city of Gwadar.

Militant groups say China is a colonising force operating under the pretext of investment.

Three high-impact attacks by the BLA showed a shifting trend in the outfit’s modus operandi.

They included direct attacks on diplomatic missions and the use of suicide bombing. The attacks conveyed a warning to those participating in Chinese projects but also pushed the US government towards branding the insurgent group a terror outfit.

In May, the BLA carried out an attack on Gwadar’s only five-star hotel, where foreign businessmen, including Chinese workers overseeing the CPEC projects, frequently stay.

In November, the BLA launched a brazen attack on the Chinese Consulate in Karachi; only a swift response by the security personnel present managed to avert multiple casualties. In August 2018, the BLA had attempted to hit a passenger bus full of Chinese engineers in the Dalbandin area.

In the two attacks, the BLA militants wearing suicide bomb vests were not able to blow themselves up, but in Dalbandin attack, the BLA used Achu’s teenage son to carry out a suicide attack on the bus carrying Chinese engineers to boost the morale of the militants.

Last year, Achu formed a ‘suicide bombers brigade’ to train its militants in carrying out suicide attacks primarily targeting Chinese interests in the country.