On July 12, doubts over Turkey’s intention to buy Russian surface-to-air missiles were settled. As the images of trucks carrying S-400 launchpads disembarking from huge cargo planes were shown on television channels and the internet, it became obvious that Turkey has taken the inevitable step despite threats of sanctions from the US.

For Russia, the world’s second-largest arms exporter, this could well open the doors to secure more orders for its long-range missile technology, which is designed to take on multiple targets at a given time.

China already has S-400 surface-to-air missiles, while India is expected to receive the first shipment next year after signing a $5 billion contract.

“In Russia this [Turkey deal] is seen as a major defence sales victory because S-400 is not just an air defense system but perceived as a strategic arms purchase,” says Michael Kofman, a security analyst who focuses on Russia.

“As such it's perceived to be a signal by Turkey that it is hedging, diversifying relations from the United States to upgrade its relationship with Moscow.” Russia already has customers for both conventional weapons and high-tech defence systems in the Middle East and Africa region.

The S-300s, an earlier version of S-400 missile system, are already deployed in 14 countries including Algeria, Greece, Bulgaria, Belarus, Egypt, Syria and Vietnam. Some of them might want upgrades.

But the US has threatened to use its financial and diplomatic power to restrict such hi-tech, long-range missile deals as well as purchases of competing fighter jets like the Sukhoi SU-57, experts say.

The Countering America’s Adversary through Sanctions Act (CAATSA) allows the US government to penalise countries making “significant transactions” with Russia’s state-owned defence companies.

“Some countries in the Gulf have expressed interest in the S-400s. But this has to be weighed against the American pressure,” says Omar Lamrani, a senior military analyst at Stratfor.

Saudi Arabia and the UAE, heavily reliant on the American security guarantee, would not strain ties with Washington by making high-end purchases from Russia, he says.

Some countries such as India will go ahead with the S-400 nevertheless. And that’s where US policymakers have to make difficult decisions.

“This is a process, which can backfire on the United States because a lot of these countries are its partners and sanctions can drive them away,” says Lamrani.

“The reality is that countries are hesitant to allow another country to dictate what kind of armament they buy.”

That desire to reduce reliance on a sole power is evident in different countries. Egypt, a long-time recipient of the US aid, is increasingly talking to Russia to meet some of its defence needs.

Cairo bought 76 percent of its arms and equipment from the US between 2008 and 2011. That figure came down to 49 percent between 2012 and 2015, according to a report by the Congressional Research Service.

Washington also has its long-term interests to consider when threatening sanctions. For instance, it wants India as a counterweight to China in the region and sanctions over the S-400 purchase could undermine its efforts, says Lamrani.

“But just because CAATSA says that the US will impose sanctions if you buy from Russia does not necessarily mean it will follow through on those threats” he added.