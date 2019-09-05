As campaigning for the United States presidential election in 2020 picks up, challengers hoping to oust US President Donald Trump have highlighted his anti-Muslim rhetoric and policies.

The campaign strategy comes at a time of increasing hate crimes, for which Democrats and other Trump opponents blame the administration.

Over the weekend in Houston, Texas, two candidates—Democrat Julian Castro and Bernie Sanders, an independent US Senator from Vermont—appealed to American Muslim voters and groups at the Islamic Society of North America’s annual convention.

“The fact is, as I know, that Muslim Americans for generations have been part of the fabric of our American family,” Castro, from Texas, told the convention’s attendees.

“They have helped make America the great nation it is, and we need to fully embrace it.”

Sanders accused the Trump administration of ratcheting up anti-Muslim rhetoric at a time when hate groups and hate crimes are both swelling.

“We must speak out at hate crimes and violence targeted at the Muslim community and call it what it is: domestic terrorism,” Sanders said.

With recent estimates putting the country’s Muslim population at around 3.45 million, voters from the religious minority are playing an increasingly significant role in electoral politics.

Earlier this year, a study published by the Emgage advocacy group found that in four key states, American Muslims voted in the 2018 midterm elections at a rate that was 25 percent higher than during the 2014 midterm vote.

John Esposito, Director of Georgetown University’s Bridge Initiative, a research project focusing on Islamophobia, said Trump’s rhetoric has emboldened a pre-existing network of anti-Muslim groups and actors often called the Islamophobia industry.

“We have studies that show that millions upon millions of dollars … went to these anti-Muslim, anti-immigrant groups,” he told TRT World. “But we didn’t have a president, or members of a president’s cabinet, making the kind of statements that have [now] been made.”

Anti-Muslim figures in Trump administration

Since coming to office in January 2017, Trump has introduced a travel ban targeting several Muslim-majority countries, among others, and slashed the number of refugees admitted into the country to an all-time low of 30,000.

Trump has also elevated well-known anti-Muslim figures in his administration.

In March 2018, Trump appointed John Bolton—a former director of the anti-Muslim Gatestone Institute—to the role of national security advisor.

Late last year, Trump placed Charles Kupperman under Bolton to serve as deputy national security advisor.

Rights groups condemned the appointment, citing Kupperman’s time on the board of directors at the anti-Muslim Center for Security Policy advocacy group between 2001 and 2010.

Trump’s Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has expressed hardline anti-Muslim views and has been celebrated by ACT for America, designated a hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center.