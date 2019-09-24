The International Monetary Fund (IMF) released a report on September 23, in which Turkey’s growth forecast was raised considerably, despite the country facing a currency crisis last year and negative press coverage from several Western media outlets.

The IMF changed its estimation of Turkey’s 2019 GDP growth from -2.5 percent to 0.25 percent, stating: “[Turkey] has rebounded, aided by policy stimulus and favourable market conditions, following the sharp lira depreciation and associated recession in late-2018.”

Economists argue different reasons for the country’s improving economic outlook.

“First, Ankara made a sharp reduction over interest rates, which help both credit lending and the fund sector, and markets have been rebounded,” said Gokhan Ovenc, an assistant professor of economics at Istanbul University.

“Second, there are seasonal reasons. In the summertime, there was a serious influx of tourists into Turkey, helping the country’s economics,” he said.

Ovenc believes the IMF and other major international financial organisations were not expecting this kind of Turkish growth because they had no clue that Ankara could reduce interest rates so much.

The Turkish Central Bank’s sharp interest rates cuts, which had reached 7.5 percent points since July, were criticised harshly by some economists and financial institutions, but apparently, they are helping the country’s economy so far.