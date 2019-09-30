Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi alliance claims that they dismantled three Saud-led coalition brigades in the country last week, imprisoning some 2,000 fighters and killing or wounding 500 ‘soldiers’.

While the Houthi claims have not been independently verified, experts believe that if the claims are true, the tide of the war is turning towards the Iran-backed tribal alliance.

Riyadh has neither denied nor confirmed the Houthi claims.

“If they were able to inflict these kind of attacks to Saudi-led coalition, that would be a big blow [to Saudis],” said Mithat Rende, Turkey’s former ambassador to Qatar, who was the country’s permanent representative for the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).

But Rende was cautious about Houthi claims thinking that this might be part of a campaign of information warfare against the Saudi-led coalition after Riyadh’s biggest oil facilities in the kingdom were recently struck by missiles and/or drones, disrupting the global oil supply for several days.

While the Saudis and their American backers blamed Iran for the attacks on Aramco, Yemen’s Houthis claimed responsibility right after the shocking attacks. Iran denied any direct involvement in the attacks.

As a result, US President Donald Trump, who is facing an election, could make the choice that his administration cannot handle another crisis right before the upcoming elections and instead seek to meet the Houthis at the negotiating table, Rende viewed.

“If the Houthis can damage Saudis as much as they claimed, it could be a game-changer [for the future of the Yemen conflict],” Rende said.

Saudis in the hot seat