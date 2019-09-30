The administration of US President Donald Trump has introduced a new labour rule that would take $1.4bn from workers’ pockets, according to a US think tank.

The US Department of Labor (DOL) announced its final rule on overtime on September 24, setting the threshold at which salaried workers are automatically entitled to overtime pay to $35,568, annually.

"For the first time in over 15 years, America's workers will have an update to overtime regulations that will put overtime pay into the pockets of more than a million working Americans," Acting US Secretary of Labor Patrick Pizzella said in a statement on the rule.

"This rule brings a common sense approach that offers consistency and certainty for employers as well as clarity and prosperity for American workers."

But the Economic Policy Institute, which describes itself as a non-partisan group that "seeks to include the needs of low- and middle-income workers in economic policy discussions", claims this rule will “leave behind” over eight million US workers who would have received guaranteed overtime under a 2016 rule.

“While the administration may be trumpeting this rule as a good thing for workers, that is a ruse,” Heidi Shierholz, Senior Economic Analyst and Director of Policy at EPI, said in a statement delivered to TRT World.

“In reality the rule leaves behind millions of workers who would have received overtime protections under the much stronger rule, published in 2016, that Trump administration abandoned.”

Thresholds

The previous rule on overtime held that professionals and blue-collar workers who made less than $23,000 annually were entitled to overtime, with some exceptions.

The administration of former president Barack Obama decided to change the threshold to an annual salary of $47,476 in 2014, a number which would increase tied to inflation and cost of living.

The rule, which caused concern for many businesses across the country, was meant to go into effect in 2016, but 21 Republican-controlled states sued the administration before it could happen.

A federal judge in Texas invalidated the rule in 2017, saying the Department of Labor didn’t have the authority to make such a large increase.

As the decision came in 2017, after Trump had assumed office, his then-Labor Secretary Alex Acosta said he wouldn’t appeal the decision.