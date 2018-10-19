US policy makers, including President Donald Trump, have defended the decades-old American approach that harsh economic sanctions could convince adversaries such as Russia and Iran to change course. But recent economic data from Russia shows otherwise.

A combination of factors that have led to an increase in the price of oil and depreciated the ruble have helped Russia's finances,according to the latest economic indicators.

Washington's decision to renew sanctions against Iran after the Trump administration withdrew from the Iran nuclear deal has pushed up the price of oil.

Iran, a key member of the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), has seen a drop in its oil exports, which in turn has jacked up its price by 14 percent in international markets.

One of the biggest benefactors of increasing oil prices is Russia, a major energy exporter.

At the same time, Western sanctions led by Washington against Moscow are making the Russian currency, the ruble, lose its value.

A depreciated ruble means Russia will be earning more on its energy exports, which make up 40 percent of state revenue. This year, both Rosneft and Lukoil, Russia’s state-run oil companies, have seen the value of their shares rise compared to their Western counterparts.

Under these circumstances, it is quite unlikely that Russia will change its position on controversial issues ranging from the Ukrainian conflict to the Syrian civil war.

Many experts including prominent American political scientists have argued for years that sanctions are usually not effective to force adversary states to change their undesired policies.

Russian economic buildup has further confirmed the scientific approach that sanctions are not helping the cause of the sender state, which is the US in this case, instead, it’s benefiting the target country, which is Russia, on the receiving end of sanctions.

What data says about sanctions’ success?

In 2014, Manuel Oechslin, a Dutch professor on international economics, published a comprehensive study on the effects of economic sanctions. In his study “Targeting autocrats: Economic sanctions and regime change,” Oechslin argued that in most cases sanctions have failed to achieve stated goals.

“It appears that many of these sanctions episodes ended prematurely, i.e., the sanctions were lifted after a couple of years even though the intended goal had not been achieved,” wrote Oechslin.

Oechslin's conclusion heavily relies on data collected and examined by Gary Hufbauer, one of the leading experts on US sanctions.

A former senior US treasury official, Hufbauer examines 57 cases of US sanctions from 1914 to 2000 in a book titled "Economic Sanctions Reconsidered," which is regarded as one of the most influential takes on the subject