Former senior US diplomats have taken up the task of lobbying for South Sudan and discouraging the Trump administration from setting up an independent tribunal to investigate alleged war crimes in the country, as well as reversing the Washington-imposed sanctions.

According to public disclosure filings from the US Department of Justice, Gainful Solutions Inc has signed a contract worth $3.7 million with the South Sudanese government to serve and further the interests of the country.

As part of the contract, the lobbying company agreed to persuade the Trump administration to “reverse sanctions and prevent further sanctions” and to mobilise American investment in South Sudan’s petroleum industry.

The lobbying company is run by Michael Ranneberger, a former US ambassador to Kenya from 2006 to 2011 and the lobbyist Soheil Nazari-Kangarlou.

More importantly, the contract states that Gainful Solutions must “delay and ultimately block the establishment of the hybrid court” under a 2018 peace deal between South Sudan’s government, led by President Salva Kiir, and his longtime rival opposition leader Riek Machar.

The rivalry between the two prominent political figures in the world’s youngest nation culminated in a devastating war in 2013, just two years after South Sudan seceded from Sudan in 2011.

The war left around 380,000 people dead, forcing more than four million South Sudanese - almost a third of the population - to flee their homes.

During the peace transition, the warring sides agreed on forming a hybrid court to investigate alleged war crimes on both sides.

“Both the United Nations and African Union see this body [court] as an important part of remaking South Sudan on new foundations of respect for human rights and accountability,” said Godfrey Musila, a former member of the UN Commission on Human Rights in South Sudan.

Another expert, Sarah Jackson, Deputy Director for East Africa, the Horn and The Great Lakes at Amnesty International, said that the hybrid court would "try those most responsible for genocide, crimes against humanity, war crimes and other serious crimes".

"Its establishment is essential for South Sudan to see sustainable peace. It is disgraceful and unacceptable that the government is willing to pay millions to avoid justice," Jackson said.