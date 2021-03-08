During the electoral campaign, Joe Biden addressed Donald Trump’s policy of sanctions against Tehran as a failure but has refused to offer the country relief to the sanctions upfront. The diplomatic stalemate between Iran and the US means Iranian women have been left to tackle the repercussions of economic sanctions and Covid-19, just as the country is expecting a fourth wave.

TRT World spoke to Amir Abdoli, Assistant Professor at Jahrom University of Medical Sciences in Tehran, to gain insight on what the healthcare impacts are on vulnerable women during the pandemic.

“Besides heavy inflation due to sanctions, many people have lost their job due to the Covid-19 outbreak, resulting in fallen household incomes. In these situations, vulnerable people, including pregnant women are more affected” Abdoli tells TRT World.

“Pregnant women need to consume healthy diets containing proteins, vitamins, and minerals. The inflation caused a sharp rise in the price of basic foods, such as meat, poultry, fish, vegetables and fruits. In addition, the costs of routine screening, medicines and supplements approximately 10 times increased during the sanctions of Trump's administration. Poor nutrition and lack of access to health services severely affect maternal and child health, especially in poor groups of society” Abdoli adds.

As the sanctions are yet to be lifted by the Biden administration, Abdoli believes that “the long-term effects of sanctions could be more dangerous for female populations than their short-term impact”.

The impact of US sanctions

America has framed part of its sanctions policies in the name of civil society, yet, the reality of these policies hurt not only ordinary women but also the movements happening on the ground in the realm of women’s rights.

Assal Rad, a Senior Research Fellow at the National Iranian American Council, tells TRT World “While U.S. policymakers may argue that sanctions are intended to target the Iranian government, in practice, they impact ordinary Iranians of all backgrounds”.

Washington’s narratives have been pushed back since Trump’s re-imposition of sanctions in 2018 by analysts and regional experts. They argue that sanctions impede the women’s rights movement in Iran even further, and the no sanctions on Iran coalition of feminist Iranian-American scholars, artists and activists are calling for an end to them.