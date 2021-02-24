Turkish police have detained a suspected Daesh terrorist and rescued a 7-year-old girl from Iraq’s Yazidi religious minority he had allegedly been holding captive.

The man, identified by his initials SO, was detained in an early morning raid in the capital Ankara, the Anadolu Agency reported.

Another person, identified as NHR, was also detained during the raid.

The suspect had once served as an officer in the Iraqi army, the agency said, adding that police and the country’s intelligence agency had been monitoring his moves.

They timed the raid so that the child wasn't placed at risk, the agency reported.

The girl was later placed in the care of Turkey’s social services.

