A “Me Too” wave is taking the online world in Iran by storm, with thousands of women breaking years of silence on sexual harassment and rape in a movement that has initiated conversation about what remains a taboo topic in the Islamic Republic

For almost two months, dozens of Iranian women, and some men, have taken to social media to share stories of sexual abuse while publicly exposing their abusers, including well-connected and high-profile figures. They are also demanding accountability. Hashtags have been pouring out: they name names and speak out against #rape, #assault and #perpetrators. All of this has sparked public outrage in Iran and abroad.

It all began with a tweet in early August by an anonymous male user who advised how to convince a woman to engage in sexual activity on a first date. It involved kissing without permission and pretending to be “overwhelmed by her beauty".

Within a few hours, a young Iranian woman (@Yegooneh) started a thread to tell the story of when she had personally met the user in real life. He had made unwanted advances and groped her. Many other women followed, sharing similar incidents about the same man. He was soon identified as Morteza Sayidi, a translator of many literary works to Persian. He subsequently had to deactivate his account after facing a huge backlash.

The tweet in question triggered a whole discussion on issues that are barely discussed: consent versus coercion, harassment and rape.

“It was as if the shame was suddenly gone and people should speak out. It marked a real cultural change for our country”, Tehran-based senior attorney, Mozhdeh Pourmand, commented. “That was the beginning of the conversation”.

A few days later, a group of Iranian female journalists recorded a video in which they shared personal experiences of harassment by male colleagues, or influential individuals, they had interviewed. The video created more momentum as other women, mostly with anonymised accounts on Twitter, started posting their stories and naming or using the initials of alleged perpetrators, including men in positions of power.

In one allegation, Sara Omatali, a former journalist and now educator based in the US, tweeted how a well-known Iranian painter, Aydin Aghdashloo, had assaulted her in the summer of 2006, after she had been in his office for an interview. Back then, naked under a brown cloak, the artist held her tightly trying to kiss her lips before she managed to get rid of him and escape into the street.

“For years and years, I felt shame, guilt and disgrace. I blamed myself!” Omatali said, recalling how she had felt before the Me Too movement kickoff in the United States in 2017. Then, she started dreaming of an Iranian version: “I promised myself that if and when a woman was to open up about her experience, I would support her and tell my story”, the former reporter said, “I hope that way more women can find the strength to come forward and heal their wounds”.

Omatali’s account went viral prompting other young women to step up recounting similar experiences with Aghdashloo. He rebutted the allegations.

A hashtag storm quickly ignited a movement as more Iranians came to the fore to tell their own stories of sexual harassment, assault and abuse, posting under the global #MeToo and the Farsi نه-یعنی-نه# (no means no) and نه-به-تجاوز# (no to rape).

“It was really astounding to see the breadth and range of experiences that women have endured, how prevalent these incidents are, and how they are willing to give their accounts”, Sussan Tahmasebi, an Iranian feminist and women's rights advocate, observed.

Victim blaming

In late August, several girls, many of them university students, used Twitter to expose Keyvan Emamverdi, a former art student and bookshop owner, as their assailant. They claimed he had drugged and raped them after he had pressured them to meet at his home.

In an uncommon and swift move, Tehran police arrested a suspect with the initials KE on 25 August, and invited others to lodge complaints against the alleged rapist, promising to respect their anonymity. The police also assured that the women would not be charged for drinking alcohol or having extramarital affairs, both of which are illegal in Iran.

According to Tahmasebi, legal experts and scholars have explained in articles, TV interviews and on social media, that in the KE case, the fact that multiple women, all unrelated to each other, made very similar accusations, turned out to be “sufficient proof” even though the incidents were not necessarily violent, and there were no physical bruises, for example, through which women could prove their claims.

Law enforcement, prosecutors and judges in Iran require high-standard evidence to prove coercion, such as bodily harm or attempts to flee.

It was the first time Iranian authorities responded to rape allegations in a public fashion, as such cases would be typically presented as if sexual assault happened rarely or it was the fault of the victim.

“Seeing the police intervention was something very new”, noted Pourmand who also offers free legal advice to victims of rape and sexual assault, “it showed the power of social media that pushed the authorities take action”.