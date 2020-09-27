Sixteen Armenian servicemen have been killed in Armenia-occupied Karabakh after heavy fighting broke out between the republics of Azerbaijan and Armenia.

"According to preliminary data, 16 servicemen were killed and more than 100 wounded" since fighting erupted, authorities in the disputed region said, while both Baku and Yerevan reported civilian casualties on Sunday.

Azerbaijan also captured a "strategic" mounatin and seven of its Armenian-controlled villages in heavy fighting.

Fighting between both Caucasus neighbours broke out along the disputed region after Armenia attacked Azerbaijani civil and military positions, while Azerbaijan "liberated seven villages" during its counter-offensive.

"We have liberated seven villages," a Defence Ministry spokesperson said.

"Moreover, the enemy's positions in the direction of Aghdara and Murovdagh were destroyed, and strategic heights were taken under the control," the ministry added.

Baku said an Azerbaijani family of five was killed in Armenian shelling.

"As a result of artillery shelling a family comprising five members was killed in (Azerbaijan's) village of Gashalty," the office of Azerbaijan's prosecutor general said in a statement.

State of war declared

Azerbaijan's Parliament declared a state of war in some of its cities and regions.

"Martial law will be introduced as of midnight as well as a curfew from 9 pm to 6 am," in Baku, several other cities and districts that are close to the Karabakh frontline, presidency spokesman Hikmet Hajiyev told journalists.

Hajiyev said Azerbaijani forces captured a strategic mountain that helps control transport communications between Yerevan and the Armenian-held enclave.

Azerbaijani forces have taken the 3,000-metre-high "strategic" Murovdag peak in Karabakh, Hajiyev said.

Armenia targets civilians

In his address to the nation, Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev said Armenian armed forces fired on civilian settlements and military positions from several directions, using various types of weaponry, including heavy artillery.

"As a result of the enemy fire, there are casualties among the civilian population and our servicemen. Some people have been wounded. May Allah rest our martyrs in peace," he said, without mentioning any specific numbers on casualties.

Aliyev vowed to avenge the "blood of martyrs," saying the Azerbaijani army continues retaliation against the Armenian military positions, and that many units of its military equipment have been destroyed.

"This is another manifestation of Armenian fascism," he said.

The Azerbaijani leader said Armenia continues its illegal settlements in Azerbaijani territories and that "Azerbaijan defends its lands, Upper Karabakh belongs to Azerbaijan."

In western Azerbaijan, the residents of a village under attack by Armenia asked for international help to end their suffering.

Israil Haciyev, who lives in the village of Kapanli in the city of Tartar, said they are frequently fired upon by Armenia with heavy weapons.

"Women, the elderly, children, all are leaving their homes," he told Anadolu Agency.

"Let the whole world hear us ... such torment cannot be tolerated," said Ibrahim Zamin, another local.

"What is the world doing?"

TRT World'sAndrew Hopkins reporting from Ankara said the fighting is still continuing and there are causalities both in terms of civilians and also members of the military.