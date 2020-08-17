The extent of liberal hope in Joe Biden’s candidacy for the White House can barely be contained after four years of the Trump administration.

Democrats see Biden as a return to a sense of ‘normality’ and the ‘known’ disrupted by incumbent US President Donald Trump’s maverick domestic and foreign policy.

Much light has been made of Trump’s self-description as a ‘stable genius’ and the designation has been adopted ironically by his detractors.

In the manichaean narrative constructed by the Democrats, Biden serves to contrast these qualities assigned to Trump; stable versus unstable, known versus unknown, moral versus immoral.

But just how much stability and return to order Biden can bring to the White House, should he be elected to the highest office in November, is a matter of debate. And one in which the more that is known about his history, the less certain one can be that he will.

For all his pretences of stability, the pretender to the White House throne could prove to be a wild card.

An eight month-old New York Times interview with Biden recently came to light in which the top Democrat called for US interference to oust the democratically elected President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The former vice-president called for US support for opposition parties within Turkey to overthrow the leader of the Turkish Republic. "He has to pay a price," Biden said.

The comments mark an unprecedented intervention by a former vice president in the workings of a sovereign state and one that would irrevocably tarnish US-Turkish relations, as well as undermine shared institutions, such as NATO.

The comments also beg the question of how the US would respond if hypothetically the possible future president of a key ally state said that he would seek to oust whoever the US president happened to be.

Eight months later, Turkish officials and leading politicians, including members of the opposition, have emphatically condemned this clear incitement against the will of the Turkish people.

Fahrettin Altun, the communication director for the presidency of the Republic of Turkey, responded: “US Presidential candidate Joe Biden’s remarks (made in December but reported by the media today) reflect the games being played over Turkey and their interventionist attitudes. These remarks are not in line with democracy and the nature of Turkish-American relations.”

The Harvard incident

Much has been made in the US media about Biden’s gaffes on the campaign trail and narrating of sometimes long-winded anecdotes that have had audiences confused, but the history stretches back way further, including during his time in office as part of the Obama administration.

A notable episode in this regard, was one that involved Turkey and after which Biden was forced to make a humbling apology.

In 2014 at a speech at Harvard University- without a shred of evidence - the then vice-president of the United States, accused the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of allowing fighters into Syria who would later go on to establish the Daesh terrorist organisation.

President Erdogan immediately threw cold water over the baseless accusation and the acquiescence from Biden was immediate.

The New York Times reports the vice president’s spokeswoman, Kendra Barkoff, as saying: “The vice president apologized for any implication that Turkey or other allies and partners in the region had intentionally supplied or facilitated the growth of ISIL or other violent extremists in Syria.”

She went on to add that the US “greatly values” the efforts made by its allies to combat the scourge of Daesh, singling out the efforts made by Turkey to fight the terrorist group, which once ruled territory in Syria and Iraq that was larger than the UK.

Aftermath of FETO putsch

Any lessons from the episode were, however, short lived as evidenced within just two years with the attempt by members of the Fetullah Terrorist Organisation, known as FETO, to take over the Turkish state in a failed coup attempt.

The mastermind of the failed attempt to overthrow the government was the US-based fugitive preacher Fetullah Gulen, who the US has refused to handover despite clear evidence implicating his role.