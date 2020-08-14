Turkey has announced it may downgrade its relations with the UAE over the Gulf state's accord to normalise ties with Israel.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday Turkey is also considering withdrawing its ambassador.

"We may take steps to suspend diplomatic ties with the UAE or withdraw our ambassador," Erdogan told reporters.

Under the US-brokered, the first between Israel and a Gulf Arab, the Jewish state agreed to suspend its planned annexation of areas of the occupied West Bank. Palestinian leaders have denounced it as a "stab in the back" to their cause.

"The move against Palestine is not a step that can be stomached. Now, Palestine is either closing or withdrawing its embassy. The same thing is valid for us now," Erdogan said, adding he gave orders to his foreign minister.

Sowing instability

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu also accused the UAE of sowing instability in the region and “betraying the Palestinian cause for its own interests.”

"The UAE, which is pursuing secret ambitions over a US plan that is stillborn and null and void, ignores the willpower of Palestine," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"With that being the case, there is no credibility in presenting the trilateral declaration as a support to the Palestinian cause," the communique issued on Friday read.

The ministry statement noted that the UAE administration "has no authority to negotiate with Israel on behalf of Palestine without consent from its people and administration, regarding vital matters."

"Neither history nor the collective conscience of the region will ever forget and forgive the hypocritical behaviour of the UAE, which is trying to depict the deal as a sacrifice for Palestine, when in reality it is a betrayal to the Palestinian cause for its own narrow interests," it added.

US President Donald Trump's original plan in January had given the green light for Israel to annex parts of the occupied West Bank territory and Jewish settlements there that are considered illegal under international law.

For now, annexation appears to be on ice, the US, Israeli and UAE leaders said they had agreed "Israel will suspend declaring sovereignty" over Palestinian West Bank areas.

Netanyahu, for his part, stressed he had only agreed to delay annexation, that in the long term the plans remained "on the table" and that he would "never give up our rights to our land".