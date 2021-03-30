Scientists from Stanford University reverse-engineered the mRNA sequence of Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine and published it on Github, a source code hosting website.

Motherboard was the first to report the story. The two Stanford scientists, Andrew Fire and Massa Shoura, reportedly collected the exhausted vaccine vials to crack the mRNA sequences, which are a list of directives that tell the human body how to fight invading viruses.

“With the rollout of vaccines for COVID-19, these synthetic mRNAs have become broadly distributed RNA species in numerous human populations. Despite their ubiquity, sequences are not always available for such RNAs,” says the GitHub post, signed by eleven scientists.

“Sharing of sequence information for broadly used therapeutics has the benefit of allowing any researchers or clinicians using sequencing approaches to rapidly identify such sequences as therapeutic-derived rather than host or infectious in origin,” they said.

Similarly, on another occasion, scientists were able to deconstruct Pfizer-BioNTech's Covid-19 vaccine sequence. They also made them public. Since Moderna’s sequence was not publicly available, Stanford scientists Shoura and Fire contacted the company in order to seek permission for sharing the code online. They didn't hear back from the company and they went ahead, posting it on GitHub.

The scientists who have cracked the mRNA code of the Covid-19 vaccine, say they experimented on the spent vaccine vials at Stanford and Veteran’s Affairs vaccination sites after seeking permission from the Federal Drug Administration (FDA).