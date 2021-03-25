At least three civilians have been killed and five wounded after a barrage of mortars targeted the headquarters of UN and African Union peacekeeping mission forces in the Somali capital Mogadishu, a police official said.

Abdi Yusuf, a police officer in Mogadishu's Dharkinley neighborhood, told Anadolu Agency over the phone that several mortar shells landed in a residential area near Somali Adan Adde International Airport in Mogadishu on Thursday.

Local media reported that a father and an infant were among the victims of the attack, claimed by Al Shabab militant group.

Violence in Somalia

The targeted UN compound, known as Camp Halane, houses several Western diplomatic missions including those of Britain and the United States.