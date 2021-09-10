A second charter flight left Afghanistan carrying foreigners and Afghans to Qatar in a sign the country's main airport was close to resuming commercial operations, as the United Nations warned of "credible allegations" of reprisal killings by the Taliban.

The White House says 19 US citizens were among the 156 passengers that landed in Doha from Kabul.

Two US citizens and 11 US permanent residents had also left the country by land.

The plane departed the day after just over 100 passengers, including some Americans, left Kabul airport on the first flight carrying foreigners out of the Afghan capital since a US-led evacuation ended on August 30.

The White House said the Taliban had been "businesslike and professional" in allowing the flight to leave, but the United Nations envoy for Afghanistan warned the group may be targeting perceived enemies.

"We are also concerned that despite the many statements granting general amnesties ... there have been credible allegations of reprisal killings," envoy Deborah Lyons said in New York.

She said Afghan security officials and people who worked for the previous administration were at risk.

Unconfirmed reports in the capital, meanwhile, suggested the Taliban may hold a ceremony to swear in the new government on Saturday – the 20th anniversary of the September 11 attacks that triggered the end of their first stint in power.

The French Foreign Ministry said French nationals and their families made up 49 of the passengers onboard Friday's flight.

As news of a resumption in evacuation flights spread, some people gathered at the airport gates, pleading with Taliban guards to get in.

"If I can't go just kill me!" said one woman, among a group of women and children each carrying backpacks.