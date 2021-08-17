In an act of defiance, thousands of worshippers came together to perform Friday prayers at the Ibrahimi Mosque in Palestine’s Israeli occupied Hebron on August 13.

While Muslims named the mosque after Prophet Ibrahim, Jews refer to it as the Tomb of the Patriarchs. The people from both the Abrahamic faiths believe that religious patriarchs Isaac, Jacob, Sarah, Rebecca, and Leah are buried in the tombs deep under the holy site.

Muslim residents of the town fear that Israel's renovation move may turn into an attempt to take full control of the site and erase the Islamic and historic nature of the mosque.

The Palestinian Ministry of Endowments said the goal of the project is to "Judaize" the mosque and facilitate the settlers' intrusion into it.

The Ministry of Waqf and Religious Affairs also said “the decision is an assault on the Muslims' ownership of the Ibrahimi Mosque and the endowments that surround it, which are numerous in the city of Hebron.”

The Israeli authorities started the project on August 10, saying that it aims to make it accessible to people with disabilities by building an elevator and a ramp in the compound.

To make such changes, Prime Minister Naftali Benett approved an order last year in May, granting powers to COGAT, Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories, to seize as much land as possible.