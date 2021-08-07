The Israeli military has said its aircraft have bombed Hamas sites in Gaza in response to incendiary balloons launched from the Palestinian territory.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage from the strike that targeted what the military said on Saturday was a rocket launching site and a compound belonging to Hamas, the militant group that rules Gaza.

Hamas had no immediate comment.

Since a May 21 ceasefire ended 11 days of Israeli aggression on Gaza, Palestinians there have sporadically launched balloons laden with incendiary material across the border, causing fires that have burned fields in Israel.

READ MORE: Israeli aggression leaves over 250 Palestinians injured in West Bank

Palestinians say the balloons aim to pressure Israel to ease restrictions on the coastal enclave that were tightened during the May fighting.