Since May, Algeria has seen a more than 600 percent increase in Covid-19 cases, with the more transmittable Delta variant reportedly accounting for more than 70 percent of infections.

The Algerian Medical Network has taken to social media to raise funds as medical supplies increasingly become exhausted.

Oxygen supplies, in particular, have been running low, with Algerian campaigners starting crowdfunding initiatives in a bid to raise awareness and bring much-needed funds to hospitals and individuals in Algeria.

"We are relying on your generosity to protect our frontline workers with the necessary protective materials, to assist Covid patients with the medicine they will need to heal," said Hanane Benhamou, one of the organisers of the initiative.

Just in May of this year, the country averaged around 200 Covid-19 cases per day. Now Algeria is experiencing its fourth coronavirus wave, with daily cases running at their highest levels since the pandemic began with around 1,300 cases per day.

With more than 175,000 official cases officially recorded and around 4,300 deaths, Algeria has escaped the worst of what many other countries have experienced.

Neighbouring Morocco has more than 640,000 cases, and Tunisia has recorded almost 600,000 cases with more than 20,000 deaths, the second-highest in Africa.

But as events in Tunisia have shown, mishandling the pandemic has significant implications.

Algerians have turned to the French crowdsourcing site called Leetchi.

One Algerian village called Ait-aissi which has set up a crowdsourcing page called the country's preparedness as sometimes "derisory."

Henine Houcine, who is behind the fundraising page, has called on Algerians within the country and, in particular, the country's diaspora to help fund the villages' health needs before the crisis deepens.

"Solidarity is an act of love, being in solidarity is knowing how to listen to the great silent pains of your loved ones," said Houcine.